The Technical College System of Georgia recently named Gwinnett Technical College physics instructor Jeff White the winner of the Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction at the State Leadership Conference.
“This is a tremendous honor. I am grateful to Gwinnett Tech and TSCG for everything they do to support our students and communities," White said. "I look forward to representing Gwinnett Tech and the technical education system throughout the upcoming year.”
In its 31st year, the Rick Perkins Award highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the award winner, White will make public appearances as a representative for technical education next year, including meeting with the governor and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.
“What a great and well-deserved honor. Jeff exemplifies the expertise, passion, and professionalism of all our faculty at GTC and across the system," Gwinnett Technical College President D. Glen Cannon said. "He could teach anywhere, but we are so thankful he chose to be a part of the GTC family.
"He comes to class every day with a single focus to educate students not just for success in the classroom but prepared to succeed in life. He will represent the TCSG faculty with that same passion over the coming year.”
White taught in the Gwinnett County Public Schools system for 34 years before coming to Gwinnett Tech as a full-time physics instructor.
White holds a master's of science in physics from Georgia State University and a bachelor's of science in science education from the University of Georgia. He also earned his specialist degree from the University of Georgia in school leadership.
As the 2022 Rick Perkins award winner, White received a crystal award and a check for $2,500.
“I have always loved working with others and helping them develop their talents inside. Seeing their eyes light up as they have that moment of enlightenment is incredibly satisfying," White said. "Every student comes into my class with hope for a better future and dreams of a better life. They trust me to help them make those dreams come true and ensure their life story has a happy ending.
"Their hard work and dedication to their dreams is my inspiration.”
