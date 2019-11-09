Gwinnett Technical College announced it will host a job fair for veterans from noon to 2 p.m. Monday in the banquet hall of Building 700 on the Gwinnett Tech campus.
The job fair, presented by the Gwinnett Tech Veteran Affairs and Career Services Office, will be followed by two guest speakers and a family fun zone that evening.
Dan Solla, managing director of the PTSD Foundation of America's Atlanta chapter, will detail the services his organization can offer. Sgt. Sam Walley, an army double amputee survivor, will provide inspirational works about his service as an 82nd Airborne infantryman.
The family fun zone will feature a bounce house, face painting, tours of military vehicles, a petting zoo, a meet-and-greet with Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders and a Sony PlayStation gaming lounge.
The event is open to veterans, dependents, students and all community members. Visit GwinnettTech.edu/veteransaffairs for more information.