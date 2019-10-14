Gwinnett Technical College announced two new leadership positions on Monday.
Gwinnett Tech announced it has promoted Stephanie Rooks to vice president of adult education, and hired Ebony Starks as executive director of the Gwinnett Tech Foundation.
“I welcome Stephanie and Ebony in their new roles, our adult education programs and Foundation play vital roles in our mission to support our community in Gwinnett and North Fulton counties,” Gwinnett Tech President D. Glen Cannon said.
Rooks was previously Dean of Adult Education for the college. In her new position, she will oversee all Adult Education and ESL services for Gwinnett Tech. She is also responsible for implementing adult education programs for 17 preparation locations in Gwinnett and North Fulton counties.
Rooks has 18 years of professional experience in higher education. She received a bachelor of liberal arts and sciences from Oglethorpe University and a master of science in organizational leadership from Brenau University. She serves as Gwinnett Tech’s representative for the Atlanta Regional Workforce Development and Fulton County Workforce Development boards.
Starks comes from Gwinnett Housing Corporation as the development manager. In her new role Gwinnett Tech Foundation she will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations and resource development of the foundation. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science with a focus on Community Development from Howard University in Washington, D.C., a Master of Science in Urban Policy Studies with a focus on Public Administration from Georgia State University and is a 2014 Leadership Gwinnett graduate.