As the nation prepares for the swearing in of a new president — and in light of what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — one of Gwinnett county's top prosecutors has a message for people considering similar actions in Georgia on Wednesday: armed protests are forbidden under state law.
Solicitor General Brian Whiteside's office said there has been an email circulated by a supporter of President Donald Trump about potential protesting at the Georgia State Capitol building, and possibly at county and city government buildings, as President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Wednesday.
The solicitor pointed to O.C.G.A. § 38-2-277(a) which prohibits anyone outside of the military, the official organized militia, police and state law enforcement from parading or protesting in public with firearms or associating as a military unit.
"The Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office supports those who are peacefully and lawfully expressing their First Amendment rights, but violence will not be tolerated," the solicitor's office said in a statement.
Ahead of Biden's inauguration, Whiteside has called on Gov. Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr to make efforts to remind Georgians about the state law. The prosecutor said Kemp and Carr have an obligation to prevent protestors from crossing a line into criminal activity by educating the public on what is outlined in state law.
The request came after an email was sent out by the Georgia Main Street Patriots on Jan. 9.
"Go to the Georgia Capitol (Freedom Plaza Side) on January 20th at noon (Inauguration Day) and let's show support for Donald Trump and protest Joe Biden stealing the election. Stay outside and be peaceful," the email, purportedly sent by Debbie Dooley and addressed to "Trump patriots," states.
"If you live a long way from the Capitol, go to city halls or county administration buildings and protest. The fight is just beginning. Get ready."
It should be pointed out that the email does not specifically urge protestors to engage in violence. In fact, Dooley condemned the violence at the U.S. Capitol in the email.
"Millions of folks showed up in D.C. to protest the election steal," she said. "There were a few that were so frustrated that they stormed the Capitol and fought with police. That was wrong, but it doesn't negate the millions that were protesting that were peaceful."
After the riot that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, however, security has been increased at the state Capitol with state patrol and Georgia National Guard vehicles and personnel visible at the building.
A Georgia State Patrol SWAT vehicle sits outside the Georgia State Capitol on Mitchell Street in Atlanta on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
A Georgia State Patrol car is parked in a grassy area next to the State Capitol building, at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Piedmont Avenue, in Atlanta on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Gov. Brian Kemp discusses security at the Georgia State Capitol as Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright looks on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Gov. Brian Kemp discusses security at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday as Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Carden stands behind him. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright discusses security at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Carden discusses security at the Georgia State Capitol as Gov. Brian Kemp looks on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Gov. Brian Kemp addresses the media as Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Thomas Carden looks on at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Kemp talked about security at the Capitol as well as COVID-19 vaccinations at the press conference. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright, left, and Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Carden look on as Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey addresses reporters at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Gov. Brian Kemp is flanked by Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright and Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Carden as he addresses reporters at the State Capitol on Tuesday. Security has been increased at the state Capitol building in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
Security has been increased at the Georgia State Capitol in light of the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6.
With Georgia Department of Public Safety Commissioner Col. Chris Wright and Georgia National Guard Adjutant Gen. Thomas Carden flanking him at a Jan. 12 press conference, Kemp said the Georgia State Patrol and National Guard were "fully prepared to deal with anything and everything" that might happen at the state Capitol building.
"As you know, we welcome peaceful protests, as we did last summer, and we want to ensure any peaceful demonstrator is able to exercise their First Amendment rights as much as they would like in a safe manner," Kemp said. "But, let me be clear, law breaking like we saw (on Jan. 6) will not be tolerated here period."
As for what will happen in Gwinnett, Whiteside said his office will follow up on any arrests that are made in the county.
"It is up to the police officer’s discretion to make an arrest," he said. "Once an arrest is made, the Gwinnett County Solicitor General’s Office will enforce the statute."
