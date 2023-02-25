Gwinnett County Public Schools is looking at two new efforts to improve school safety, including the use of artificial intelligence and a staff badge alert system.
GCPS Police Chief Tony Lockard told the county’s school board on Thursday the district uses a three-pronged approach to keeping schools safe, with those prongs being prevention, protection and mitigation, and response and recovery.
“When it comes to school safety, keeping our kids safe, it involves everyone,” Lockard said.
The district, which has 113 police officers, has implemented several steps over the years, including: visitor management systems at school entrances; vestibules that visitors have to stop in before they are allowed by school staff to enter school buildings; the RAPTOR system that checks to see if visitors are on the sex offender registry; public announcement horns and cameras at schools; public safety buttons that can activate a hard lockdown; and push button door locks in classrooms.
The staff badge alert system and AI weapons detection system are two tools GCPS is looking at to expend on those previous efforts.
The staff badge alert system is currently being used at Parkview and South Gwinnett high schools.
“(Faculty and staff) have a lanyard around their neck and a card,” Lockard said. “(The card) has a button on it and they can push the button a couple of times to signify, ‘I need administrative help. I possibly have a student with a medical emergency.’
“If they continue to push the button, it puts the school into a hard lockdown. What we’ve also seen from piloting it at South Gwinnett and Parkview, we’ve gotten staff surveys (and) they feel very positive about this.
“It empowers our faculty and staff. It gives them a say in keeping their school safe.”
Meanwhile, while GCPS is piloting the badges, an Alyssa’s Law bill has been introduced in the Georgia Senate that would require schools to have mobile panic alarm systems that staff can use to make law enforcement aware of public safety threats, such as a shooter, that arise. The bill is named for Alyssa Alhadeff, who was one of the students killed during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in 2018.
“I truly believe it is going to pass,” Lockard said. “Relating to school property and facilities, (it) requires local education agencies implement a mobile panic alert system. That’s exactly what we have piloted right now at South Gwinnett and Parkview high schools.”
Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence, or AI, weapons detection is something that is being looked into by the district.
“We implement the software and our cameras can pick up a weapon if someone is walking up to the school with a handgun or a rifle or something like that, it will immediately send us an alert and allow us to put the school into a hard lockdown,” Lockard said.
Lockard said the school system is taking several steps on the preventative side to keep schools safe, such as: implementing strategies for positive behavior intervention and support, and social-emotional learning; conducting school climate surveys; family engagement; the student code of conduct; and having evening watch school resource officers investigate threats to schools, students, teachers and staff; researching software that can help investigate threats; and work with community partners, such as GNR Public Health, to address student needs.
GCPS’s school resource officers also participate in active shooter drills in coordination with local law enforcement, with the most recent one happening last summer. There are also hard lockdown drills each semester at each school.
Each Gwinnett school also has a pre-determined site that will act as a reunification site if something happens on campus. If there is a larger emergency event, including a major weather-related disaster, agreements are in place with off-campus facilities that can be used as reunification sites.
The district will deploy water, food, medical aid, counselors and internet to those reunification sites.
The district could also be getting some help from the state to improve school security.
Gov. Brian Kemp wants to give each public school in the state a $50,000 grant for security improvements. The funding proposal, which would cost a total of $115 million, was announced in January during the governor’s budget request presentation to legislators. Kemp also wants to increase funding for school counselors by $26.9 million.
Lockard said the school safety grants, if approved, alleviate funding burdens that schools would otherwise face to improve security on their campuses.
But, the legislature is also looking at additional legislation aimed at school safety. In addition to the Alyssa’s Law bill pending in the state Senate, the Safe Schools Act has been introduced in the state House of Representatives.
The Safe Schools Act, also known as House Bill 147, would require school districts submit school safety plans to GEMA. Intruder alert drills would also be required and reports on those drills would have to be submitted to GEMA as well.
GCPS’ police said those requirements will not create any new burdens on the district if the bill becomes law, however.
“We do those (school safety) plans every year,” Lockard said. “We submit them to Gwinnett Emergency Management so we will not have any problem meeting that need ...
“We do (intruder alert drills) also so we’ll be good to go on those.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.