The top-ranked school in the state again resides in Gwinnett County, according to U.S. News and World Report, which released its 2020 Best High School rankings on Tuesday.
Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 12 nationally by the publication. The Lawrenceville school was also ranked No. 13 among STEM schools in the country.
GSMST was one of three schools in Gwinnett to rank in the top 20 in the state. Buford High School was ranked No. 13 and North Gwinnett was ranked No. 18. Eleven Gwinnett schools were ranked in the top 50 among Georgia schools.
“The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved – those who are black, Hispanic or from low-income households.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, the methodology used for the rankings takes a holistic approach to evaluating schools, focusing on six factors:
♦ College readiness ( which measures participation and performance on AP and IB exams)
♦ Reading and math proficiency
♦ Reading and math performance
♦ Underserved student performance
♦ College curriculum breadth
♦ Graduation rates
Rounding out the top five schools in Georgia in the U.S. News & World Report rankings are Columbus High School at No. 2, Davidson Magnet School in Augusta at No. 3, Walton High School in Cobb County at No. 4 and Northview High in Johns Creek at No. 5.
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was rated as the top high school in the nation.
