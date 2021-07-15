The Gwinnett County Board of Education has named Calvin Watts as the sole finalist to replace outgoing Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, putting the district on the cusp of a history-making leadership appointment.
The vote to name Watts as the finalist came during the board's monthly meeting Thursday night at the Instructional Support Center named for Wilbanks.
The board is required under state law to wait 14 days before taking a final vote to hire Watts, who is currently the superintendent of the Kent School District near Seattle, Wash., to lead the district, putting a decision on whether to hire him just before Wilbanks' last day, which is July 31.
If hired, Watts would become the first African-American to lead Georgia's largest school district.
"GCPS has a long history of success and J. Alvin Wilbanks leaves a great legacy," said Watts, who joined the meeting virtually. "Certainly with the support and assistance of our Board of Education, our students, our families, our teachers, our principals and assistant principals, support staff as well as our faith-based and community partners and volunteers, I look forward to leading Gwinnett County Public Schools towards its next chapter and trajectory of greatness for each and every school."
Watts is a former assistant superintendent in Gwinnett County Public Schools, and rose through the administrative ranks in GCPS before leaving to become superintendent of the Kent School District in 2015.
Watts was also an assistant principal at Bethesda Elementary School, principal at Trickum Middle School and oversaw staffing in the district's human resources department. As an assistant superintendent in GCPS, he worked with principals in school improvement and operations.
"I have always referred to Gwinnett County Public Schools as the place where I grew up professionally," Watts said.
The board voted earlier this year to terminate Wilbanks' contract 11 months early, effective the end of this month. Wilbanks has led Gwinnett County Public Schools for a quarter of a century, beginning in March 1996, and had previously said he was not planning to seek an extension beyond his contract's original expiration date of June 30, 2022.
Wilbanks is set to turn 79 at the end of this month.
The board worked with the Georgia School Boards Association to search for a new superintendent. GSBA officials previously said 27 people applied for the job.
