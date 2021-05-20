The ongoing debate over wearing face masks brought Thursday night's Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting to a halt for 40 minutes after Board Chairman Everton Blair said he would not start the meeting until everyone put masks on.
Blair began the meeting by stating that district policy requires anyone in a Gwinnett County Public Schools facility is required to wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose, and that anyone who refused to comply with that policy had to leave. He then recessed the meeting for five minutes before announcing that, since several parents still refused to wear masks, the meeting would remain in recess.
"I'm still looking at a lot of people who are not abiding with the county policy currently standing, and so we're going to have to ask you all to leave, and we'll stay recessed until you do," Blair said.
After a 40-minute delay, the board moved to its training room — where it normally holds its work sessions — to hold its business meeting, with people set to be recognized by the board Thursday making up the in-person audience. The meeting was broadcast to people who were still in the board room where the meeting had originally been scheduled to take place.
The board later returned to the main board room — as some audience members shouted "cowards" at them — for public comment, where 58 people were scheduled to speak.
The move to a different room for most of the meeting came after parents who refused to wear masks jeered board members as they tried to plead with the audience to wear masks.
"I do not want to wear this mask, but we are in a very fluid situation right now," Board member Steve Knudsen said. "The current policy of Gwinnett County Public Schools, through the end of the year and what we're expecting of our staff and our students is that we finish the year with masks.
"We have a meeting to hold. We value your input ..."
"No you don't," several parents shouted in response.
"The current policy stands, I would like those of you who I know well and respect to please put on masks," Knudsen started to say in response before he was drowned out by the audience.
"No," several audience members shouted back.
The face mask issue has been a topic that some Gwinnett parents have pushed back on in recent months, and video of one parent protesting the use of masks at last month's board meeting was circulated on social media and picked up by FOX News. Complicating the matter is the fact that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has said people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear face masks. Institutions and businesses are not required to strictly follow CDC guidance.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Thursday that 37% of people in Gwinnett have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and only 29% are fully vaccinated.
Several anti-mask audience members on Thursday night wore T-shirts with the slogan "Unmask our children" on them, or waved signs containing the same slogan.
Several anti-mask parents shouted at board members — who eventually called for security — and at each other.
Other statements made by anti-mask audience member ranged from pro-abortion slogans to popular memes from the 2010's.
"My body, my choice," one parent shouted.
"Bye Felicia," another audience member shouted.
Many anti-mask audience members mainly vented their frustration at the board for making them wear masks.
"We pay your salaries," one audience member shouted.
Another person shouted, "If we don't make a stand now, they are going to step on us forever. This is not civil disobedience, this is standing our ground."
Interesting too that the reporter saw this as newsworthy but none of Tarese Johnson’s biased FB posts.
Where was Tarece Johnson and Karin Watkins?! They bailed. Pathetic “leadership”.
Proud of their civil disobedience. The mask evidence provided by the CDC is limited. Additionally if Gwinnett had listened to the CDC we would not have opened in the fall- a semester that was successful and safe. The new board members in January wanted to close schools when community spread is high- a CDC recommendation later proven to be not science based but at the request of the AFT. We are quarantining healthy children from school. The reality is that these parents have been leading the fight for the children all school year and have been proven right. I hope you amend the story to include that Tarese Johnson and Karen Whatkins disrespectfully walked out on their constituents prior to the public comment portion. They are truly a disgrace to public service.
Students at at least one school has been quarantined as a student tested positive for Covid. To even consider the notion of NOT requiring everyone to wear masks inside is inexcusable. There is no way to guarantee thate everyone a child or adult comes in contact with is not a carrier of the virus whether or not the parents or other adults have been vaccinated. I do not believe the vaccine prevents people from being able to spread the virus to non-vaccinated people.
KEEP THE MASK REQUIREMENTS IN FORCE.
But you are stating a personal belief not backed by scientific evidence. Why would that mandate the behavior of others?
