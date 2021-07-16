The Gwinnett County Board of Education approved a proposal to lower one of the county school system's millage rates on Thursday.
The board set Gwinnett County Public Schools' debt service millage rate at 1.65 mills, which is 1.5 mills lower than what it had been in 2020, while the district's maintenance and operations millage rate will remain at 19.7 mills. The millage rates determines how much a property owner owes for the school portion of their property taxes.
District officials opted to lower the debt service millage rate after the county's tax digest grew more than they had anticipated when they created a millage rate proposal for the fiscal year.
The school system's millage rates are separate, however, from millage rates set by the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners for county government or those set by city councils to fund municipal operations.
That means while the school system is lowering its debt service millage rate, that savings could be offset by other millage rates. That includes GCPS' maintenance and operations millage rate since taxes can still go up, even if the millage rate stays the same, if a property's taxable value has increased.
