The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed three new principals during Thursday’s monthly business meeting.
Kevin Wood was appointed the principal of Meadowcreek High School.
Wood steps in for former Meadowcreek Principal Tommy Welch, who was appointed to a new district-level position, chief equity and compliance officer, last month. Wood has served as the Director of Federal and Special Programs at GCPS’s Instructional Resource Center since December 2018.
Wood has a history at Meadowcreek. Wood is a former associate principal at Meadowcreek from 2015 to December 2018. He said after Thursday’s meeting he starts his new job back at Meadowcreek today, and couldn’t pass up the opportunity to return to a school he said was dear to him and build upon the legacy Welch has left since he started as principal of the Norcross-based school in 2011.
“I miss working with the children and seeing their accomplishments and the accomplishments of teachers, every day,” Wood said. “I miss working with the individuals every day when you see that learning and that relevant education that happens every day with kids.”
He’s been in the school system since 2006 with various positions in high school. He was an economics and government teacher at Dacula High School from 2006 to 2009. He started as an assistant principal at Central Gwinnett in 2009.
His teaching career in Georgia began in Clayton County at Mt. Zion High School in 2001. He was also a teacher in Newton County at Sharp Middle and High School.
Wood has earned three degrees from Georgia State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science, as master’s degree in social studies education and doctorate in teaching and learning.
The board appointed Brett Savage as the new principal of Crews Middle School and Gabriel “Gabe” Zaragoza as principal of Hopkins Elementary School.
Savage is an assistant principal at Creekland Middle School and has worked in the school district since 2005. He started as a teacher at Collins Hill High School for eight years before accepting an assistant principal possession at Riverside Elementary School in 2013.
Savage has a bachelor’s degree in environmental health science and a master’s degree in science education from the University of Georgia. He earned a specialist’s degree in educational leadership and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in educational policy studies from Georgia State University.
Zaragoza has worked in the district since 2016 as an assistant principal at Baldwin Elementary School.
Prior to that, since 2010, Zaragoza has held a number of positions in the education field in the Atlanta area. From 2010 to 2012, he was a Metro Atlanta Corps member of Teach for America. He was a teacher and administrator at a Clayton County’s Unidos Dual Language Charter School until accepting his job at Baldwin.
Zaragoza received a bachelor’s degree in international affairs from the University of Georgia, a master’s degree in urban teacher leadership from Georgia State University and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University.