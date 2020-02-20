The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Grace Snell Middle School assistant principal Jennifer Johnson as Radloff Middle School's next principal.
Johnson is the 2019 Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals’ Georgia Assistant Principal of the Year. She will step into the role vacated by Chekquita Johnson, who was appointed to be principal of Sweetwater Middle School. Johnson will assume her new position at Radloff Middle School on Feb. 24.
Johnson has served as assistant principal at Grace Snell Middle School since 2019. Johnson was the assistant principal of North Gwinnett Middle School from 2014 to 2019.
She served as the assistant principal of Shiloh Middle School from 2010 to 2014 after working as a parent instructional support coordinator and language arts teacher from 2007 to 2010.
Her first job at Gwinnett County Public Schools was as a language arts teacher at Summerour Middle School from 2004 to 2007.
Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University and a master’s degree in middle school teaching from Emory University. She earned a specialist’s degree in English Education from the University of Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.