Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 12.34.19 PM.png

Atlanta and surrounding areas are prized spots for the entertainment industry, and film sets are a common site in towns throughout the metro area. Part of the allure is the available and established talent living here, and there are plenty up-and-coming auteurs waiting for their shot.

Some of those creators-in-waiting will be able to show what they’ve got in front of and behind the camera as the Gwinnett Public Library, in concert with sponsors East2West Media Group, hosts the inaugural Student Film Fest. The library and the Flowery Branch-based East2West are putting out the call to all young filmmakers to make submissions for the festival awards ceremony in March 2023.