Atlanta and surrounding areas are prized spots for the entertainment industry, and film sets are a common site in towns throughout the metro area. Part of the allure is the available and established talent living here, and there are plenty up-and-coming auteurs waiting for their shot.
Some of those creators-in-waiting will be able to show what they’ve got in front of and behind the camera as the Gwinnett Public Library, in concert with sponsors East2West Media Group, hosts the inaugural Student Film Fest. The library and the Flowery Branch-based East2West are putting out the call to all young filmmakers to make submissions for the festival awards ceremony in March 2023.
The deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.
Anna Maltos, Learning Labs specialist for the Duluth library branch, said the Student Film Fest is a rebrand of a previous program, the Teen Film Challenge. The new festival will expand its reach a bit, seeking submissions from middle school, high school and higher education students.
“We have a few submissions so far,” said Maltos in late November. “We’re expecting to get more around the time winter break starts; that usually when we get the most submissions… In past years we got lots of entries, around 50. Now that we’ve opened it up this year to middle school, high school and higher education students, we hope to get a lot more.”
Films of all styles and themes are sought and Maltos said that the Teen Film Challenge of years past produced some very impressive work.
“We get some really good films,” she said. “We’ve had people do really amazing stop-motion, we’ve had submission of all genres — documentaries and all kinds of really cool stuff.”
There’s a pretty extensive set of rules (which can be accessed at www.gwinnettpl.org), including films must be at least two minutes long but no more than 10 minutes long, films must include credits and an opening title and films must be student-produced.
There are five award categories within middle school, high school and higher ed levels — Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design and Best Film Editing — and Best Picture winners will receive a $250 cash prize.
Maltos added that representatives from East2West Media Group, entertainment industry professionals and college professors will serve as judges for the festival.
For young filmmakers who lack equipment, the library has Learning Labs with a number of resources, including cameras, green screens, iMac stations with access to editing software and studio lights. Access to the Learnings Labs is free with a library card and out-of-county patrons can purchase a full-access library card for $40 a year.
“People are welcome to come into our learning labs and use our equipment,” said Maltos. “There are currently eight Learning Lab locations where they can come in and use our cameras and our editing software. We have all kind of things available for students to use, but they don’t have to use our equipment to be able to submit.”