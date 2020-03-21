To families feeling the economic strain of the coronavirus pandemic, a free lunch for their child can feel like a heroic act.

One Gwinnett County elementary school principal took that idea and ran with it on Friday. Gabriel Zaragoza, principal of Hopkins Elementary School, dressed as Captain America and hopped on a bus to help Gwinnett County Public Schools daily meal deliveries to students.

Zaragoza was joined by some custodial, cafeteria and transportation staff on the bus.

Gwinnett County Public Schools CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks has made rounds at local schools since the mass closure was announced on March 12. Wilbanks visited Hopkins Elementary School on Friday.