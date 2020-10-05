This week’s Gwinnett high school football schedule, all games at 7:30 p.m.:
Thursday
Meadowcreek at Norcross
Tucker at Parkview
Friday
Central Gwinnett at Buford
Collins Hill at East Coweta
Dacula at Lanier
Dunwoody at Archer
GAC at Westminster
Hebron at Athens Academy
Marietta at Brookwood
Mill Creek at Grayson
North Cobb at North Gwinnett
Westlake at Shiloh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.