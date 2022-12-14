Gwinnett police have released video and a new image of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a corrections officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex on Hi Hope Road on Tuesday morning.
The security footage shows the suspect walking near the complex on the morning of the shooting. Corrections officer Scott Riner, 59, died from wounds he sustained in the shooting, which police believe happened after a confrontation between Riner and the suspect in the corrections facility's parking lot.
A motive has not yet been announced by police.
"Detectives are still working," Sgt. J.R. Richter said.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the person who shot Riner. That is why the video and the additional image of the suspect have been released, but investigators are also looking for potential witnesses.
Richter said detectives would like to speak with anyone who was in the area near the corrections complex, including anyone on Hi Hope Road, Swanson Drive, Hurricane Shoals Road and State Route 316 between 4 and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.
"We are particularly interested in anyone who may have dash cam footage in the area," Richter said.
Anyone who was in the area can call investigators at 770-513-5300.
Local public safety and county officials mourned Riner's death on Tuesday.
Riner and his wife both worked in public safety for Gwinnett County, according to officials. County Commissioner Kirkland Carden said Riner's wife works for Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said she was “shocked and saddened" by Riner's death. The chairwoman extended sympathies to Riner's family as well as the Gwinnett County Department of Corrections staff.
"As our community mourns alongside the family of Officer Riner, who now carry a burden no family should ever have to bear, let us never forget the fragility of life and the sacrifices our public safety and law enforcement officers make every day," Hendrickson said.
"This holiday season and other seasons to come will now look different in the Riner household. The Gwinnett County family lends our support to his family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time.”
The Gwinnett Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and Juvenile Court, as well as the police departments for Norcross, Duluth, Lilburn and Loganville extended condolences on social media. The Auburn Police Department paid tribute to Riner on Facebook as well.
Meanwhile, Snellville Police took to Facebook to ask the public to help identify the shooter.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Jasper Police, Conyers Police, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Sheriff's Office also expressed condolences on social media.
"Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Officer Scott Riner of Gwinnett County," Kemp said in a statement on Twitter. "As we join them in mourning this tragic loss, we're also eager to see his killer brought to justice."
Family and friends expressed their grief on social media after the shooting.
"My super kind and courageous cousin, Scott Riner was senselessly killed this morning as he arrived to work as a correctional officer," Charlie Ozburn said in a Facebook post. "Scott was one of the sweetest and funniest people ever. He will be missed immensely."
A friend of Riner's, Chad Allen, said he was angry and saddened by the news of his friend's death.
"He was loved and respected by so many people as he served the community as a corrections officer for Gwinnett County, Georgia," Allen said on Facebook.
