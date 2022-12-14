Gwinnett police have released video and a new image of the suspect accused of shooting and killing a corrections officer at the Gwinnett Correctional Complex on Hi Hope Road on Tuesday morning.

The security footage shows the suspect walking near the complex on the morning of the shooting. Corrections officer Scott Riner, 59, died from wounds he sustained in the shooting, which police believe happened after a confrontation between Riner and the suspect in the corrections facility's parking lot.

Gwinnett County police released this video of the suspect in the death of a corrections officer walking near the scene of the fatal shooting.