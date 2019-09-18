Gwinnett County police released surveillance video of a suspect they said stole money from the business office of a local grocery store.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, a man was caught by a security camera sneaking into a business office at El Sol Supermercado in Norcross. He is seen stuffing money into the pockets his sweatpants. He then cracks the door and peaks out before dashing back into the store.

The owner of the store told police the suspect stole between $3,000 and $4,000, all belonging to the business. The suspect first attempted to open several safes inside the office before collecting dollar bills from a cash tray left on top of one of the safes. He also pulled money out of an unlocked safe.

Police are still working to identify the suspect. Police described the suspect as a black male wearing a white T-shirt, red sweats and red shoes at the time of the incident.

Detectives can be contacted at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Reference case number 19-085351 when reporting information to police.