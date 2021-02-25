Gwinnett County homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot off Riverside Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday.
Police said they were called to the scene after someone spotted a man lying in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Riverside Parkway. When they got to the scene, officers found the deceased man lying next to a vehicle
The Medical Examiner arrived and discovered the victim had a gunshot wound, police said. The Homicide Unit responded to investigative the incident and Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene.
Police won't identified the man until next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-014998
