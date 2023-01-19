Gwinnett County police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed at a car dealership she worked at on Centerville Highway last month.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Conyers resident Stoney Williams, 41, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 9 death of Snellville resident Courtney Owens, 34. Police are currently looking for Williams, who goes by several aliases.
Those aliases include: Sherrod Eric Henry; Jaheim Lamar; Lawrence Tyrell Robinson; X Superman; Alvin Marcus Williams; Stanley Williams; Stanley Lamar Williams; Stoney Williams; Stoney L Williams; Stoney Larmar Williams; Stoney Lee Williams; and Stony David Williams.
The announcement of Williams as a suspect comes more than a week after police announced they had arrested Lilburn resident Wesley Vickers, 23, in connection with Owens' murder. Police have not yet said why detectives believe Owens was killed. she was shot at the dealership by a person wearing a mask on the afternoon of Dec. 9.
Like Williams, Vickers has also been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault.
Anyone who has information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP220100141.
