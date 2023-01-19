Screen Shot 2023-01-19 at 3.18.37 PM.png

Stoney Williams

Gwinnett County police have identified a second suspect in the murder of a woman who was shot and killed at a car dealership she worked at on Centerville Highway last month.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Conyers resident Stoney Williams, 41, has been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 9 death of Snellville resident Courtney Owens, 34. Police are currently looking for Williams, who goes by several aliases.

