Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to find two men accused of stealing more than $30,000 in jewelry from a store and a kiosk at Sugarloaf Mills Mall last month.
Decatur resident Mario Lee Pittman, 28, and Lithonia resident Jason Adam Warren, 28, allegedly went to the Jewelry Box Outlet store at Sugarloaf Mills on April 27 and asked if they could try on two diamond and gold bracelets that are worth more than $26,000. Instead of trying on the bracelets, however, the men took them and fled the store on foot.
Pittman and Warren then allegedly walked up to the Status Jewels kiosk at the mall on April 30 and asked if they could see a bracelet that is worth more than $4,500. After the employee put the bracelet on Warren, he and Pittman fled toward the mall's parking lot.
"Pittman and Warren are believed to be driving a Black BMV SUV with Georgia Tag CMI1394," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Detectives ask anyone with information that may lead to locating Pittman and Warren to please come forward."
Anyone who information on Pittman or Warren's whereabouts, or who saw the thefts occur, is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case Nos. 22-0034990 and 22-0035869.
