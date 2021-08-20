Gwinnett police announced that its Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce made a pair of arrests last week.
Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the taskforce arrest 35-year-old Devin Christopher Martin of Norcross on Aug. 13 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Valle said that, based on the information police received, detectives executed a search warrant at 2259 Newbury Rd. inside the city limits of Norcross. On Martin's computer, multiple images of child sexual abuse featuring very young children was uncovered, Valle said.
Martin has been charged with one count Felony Possession of Child Pornography.
Valle said that on Aug. 16 the Lakeland Police Department in Florida arrested Lakeland resident Billy Joe Wood, 40, on warrants issued by Gwinnett ICAC detectives. While monitoring an undercover account of a fictional 13-year-old female, detectives were contacted by Wood, Valle said.
Valle said Wood exchanged several messages with the profile and discussed the child’s age multiple times. Despite the age being clearly expressed, Wood sent sexually explicit messages and then offered to help the child run away to live with him in Florida for purposes of having sex, Gwinnett police said. He arranged to travel to Gwinnett County from his home in Florida to pick the child up.
Wood never arrived for the scheduled meeting, Valle said. However, based on the explicit messages sent in the chat, the following warrants were obtained for Wood:
• Child Molestation by Electronic Device (21W11683)
• Obscene Internet Contact with a Child (21W11684)
• Electronically Furnishing Obscene Material to Minors (21W11685)
• Use Computer Service to Seduce, Solicit, Lure, or Entice Child (21W11686)
Wood is currently being held without bond, Valle said.
