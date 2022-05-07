Two Sugar Hill residents were arrested late Thursday night after a Gwinnett County police officer caught them racing on Buford Highway near the Buford Arena.
The officer was on patrol in the Buford area and saw two vehicles racing on Buford Highway near the intersection at Robert Bell Parkway. The cars were pulled over and Zackary Boyd, 19, and Bennett Jewel, 25, were arrested.
Boyd faces possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Street Racing, and several other traffic charges while Jewel received a street racing citation. Although police said Jewel was arrested, they also said he was released on the scene.
"The dangerous and illegal practices of stunt driving and street racing are a danger to Gwinnett residents on our roads and the Gwinnett Police Department is committed to keeping our roadways safe," Sgt. J.R. Richter said. "These activities risk injury and even death to participants and other motorists and they damage the roads costing taxpayers for repairs."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
