Gwinnett County homicide detectives have arrested a 70-year-old Lawrenceville man who is accused of killing another man who was found dead in a parking lot off Riverside Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville Thursday.
Police said Stanley Elliot, 70, is accused of killing Anthony Collins, 44. Elliot faces felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony charges. He was arrested at his home on Friday.
"The motive for this murder is still unknown," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "Elliot is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail."
Officers were called to the scene after someone spotted Collins lying in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Riverside Parkway. When they got to the scene, officers found the deceased man lying next to a vehicle.
"While canvassing the area for information, detectives were able to obtain video of a person of interest," Flynn said.
Flynn added that Elliott is known to walk around the area where Collins was killed and carry "a pole, stick, or other object."
As investigators handled the scene, the Medical Examiner arrived and discovered the victim had a gunshot wound, police said. The Homicide Unit responded to investigative the incident and Crime Scene Unit is processing the scene.
Anyone recognizes the suspect is encouraged to call either 911 or the Gwinnett County Police Non-Emergency Phone Line to report any information they have.
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters should reference case No. 21-014998.
