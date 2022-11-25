Gwinnett County residents who are curious about criminal activity that is taking place near their homes, their workplaces or even the schools their children attend have a new way to find that information, according to county police.

The Gwinnett County Police Department recently announced a new crime mapping website is available for residents to use when they want to learn about criminal activity in their communities. The website, CrimeMapping.com, utilizes crime mapping software that collects information provided by the police department to track criminal activity.

