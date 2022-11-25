A Gwinnett County Police patrol vehicle sits on the driving track at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in this undated photo. Police officials said they have begun using the website, CrimeMapping.com, to let residents track where crimes are taking place in the community..
This screen shot from CrimeMapping.com shows various crimes that occurred in Gwinnett County between Nov. 16 and Tuesday. County police officials said they have begun using the website to let residents track where crimes are taking place in the community.
Gwinnett County residents who are curious about criminal activity that is taking place near their homes, their workplaces or even the schools their children attend have a new way to find that information, according to county police.
The Gwinnett County Police Department recently announced a new crime mapping website is available for residents to use when they want to learn about criminal activity in their communities. The website, CrimeMapping.com, utilizes crime mapping software that collects information provided by the police department to track criminal activity.
“Easy access to this information helps our residents understand crime trends that may impact the places they live, work and play,” Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure said. “We believe in empowering residents to take extra steps to keep their communities safe and be on the lookout for criminal activity going on around them."
Police report information is used by the crime mapping software to plot where crimes are taking place. Residents can specify locations, dates ranges and incident types to find reports from crimes that have occurred in that area.
Once residents set parameters for a search area and time period, a map shows up with pins that have different symbols to represent different types of crimes.
A homicide, for example, is represented by a gray pin with an "H" on it. A burglary, however, is represented by a black pin with a white mask on it while a fraud case is represented by a light green pin with a dollar sign and a credit card on it and a vandalism incident is represented by an orange pin with a spray can on it.
Police officials said residents can also use the website to sign up for email alerts that will let them know when specific types of crime occur in a specific area.
"The goal is to assist in reducing crime by informing community members about recent activity in their neighborhoods," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
