As work continues on two studies, or strategies if you will, which are looking at the future of Gwinnett Place Mall, the ideas that residents have for the site are starting to take shape — and they are showing similar pictures of what the community wants to see done with the property.
Housing, jobs, green spaces, walkability and a place that serves a diverse community are some of the themes that are emerging out of the Reclaim Gwinnett Place Mall equity study and the Gwinnett Place To Be revitalization strategy.
Gwinnett County government is involved in both the study and the strategy, and has taken the lead on the equity study in particular. The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District and the Atlanta Regional Commission are working with the county as partners on the strategy.
“There are a lot of studies going on focused on that area, which is very positive,” Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said. “We’re very encouraged to see all of that. There’ve been many years of waiting and kind of the CID, I guess, has been the lone voice for such a long time (so) it’s great to see, from Gwinnett County to the community, that there’s a lot of renewed interest in that property.”
The mall is a unique redevelopment situation since Gwinnett County purchased most of it a year ago, but the Macy’s Beauty Master, Mega Mart and former Sears anchors remain in private hands.
Both the equity study and the revitalization strategy are expected to be finished within the next few months with goal to have everything finished by the end of the summer.
Some of the early ideas to come out of public feedback for the Reclaim Gwinnett Place equity study were presented to residents at a block party held at the mall last weekend. The draft plan is expected to be finished and ready to present to county commissioners by July.
“We’re looking at May or June,” said Eri Furusawa, the deputy project manager from HR & A Advisors, which is the firm that is working with the county on the equity plan. “We want to make sure there’s enough time to incorporate all of the good feedback that we’re getting, and there’s ample time for the county and Board of Commissioners to review.”
Meanwhile, the Gwinnett Place CID, which is leading the work on the revitalization strategy, will hold an open house and design workshop at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, which is located at 3530 Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth, from 3 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The open house will be part of a three-day workshop focusing on two possible concepts for revitalizing the mall property. The event on Wednesday will serve as an opportunity for residents to come in and offer their feedback, which will help craft the concepts.
Another opportunity for feedback will be at the Glow In the Park event from 5 until 10 p.m. on April 22 and from 2 until 10 p.m. on April 23 at 330 Town Center Avenue in Suwanee. The two concepts drawn up during the open house and work sessions will be on display at the Atlanta International Night Market Glow In The Park event.
“We’ll be taking those concepts out to the public, going to various other events and that first event will literally be that Friday night and Saturday at the International Night Market in Suwanee, where people can get a feel for that,” Allen said. “But they’re also welcome to come and give input and have conversations with the consultants team (at the open house).”
Allen said the plan is to have the revitalization strategy finished by the end of August at the latest.
But, some glimpses of what the future could hold for Gwinnett Place Mall are already available.
Some feedback that has already been collected for the revitalization strategy through public feedback opportunities and stakeholder interviews shows there is one thing the community wants to see at the site: an “international village.”
A card game that was offered on GwinnettPlaceToBe.com allowed people an opportunity to identify what they felt should be the most important piece of Gwinnett Place’s future. Celebrating an international mix of cultures was the top element participants chose, according to information presented on the revitalization strategy website.
Some examples listed on the website of what an international village could look like include: class A office space; residential opportunities, including affordable and market rate housing for multi-generational families; retail space; restaurants that serve international cuisine; space for nonprofits that work with a multi-cultural community; health-related facilities; and business and workforce development training space.
The feedback for the revitalization strategy has also included calls for connections to other parts of Gwinnett county and metro Atlanta through bus rapid transit with autonomous shuttles that can move people around the interior of the site.
Green spaces, walking and bike trails, an art and cultural center, public art displays, creative playscapes, an artist and food market have also been called for in the feedback received so far.
Meanwhile, the county has been working with HR & A Advisors since last year to solicit public input and craft an equity plan that will help guide redevelopment of the mall in a way that will benefit all residents in the community.
The equity study work completed so far can be viewed at ReclaimGwinnettPlaceMall.com.
There are five themes that have emerged out of public feedback the county solicited in 2021 for the equity plan, and they are not that far off from what the feedback to the revitalization strategy has turned up. Those themes include jobs, small businesses, neighborhood services, a 24/7 regional destination and housing.
“(The block party) is the final (session) where they’ve gotten feedback in order to build the draft plan,” Gwinnett County Community Outreach Director Shaunieka Taste said. “So, that’s still in its development phase so once the draft has been developed, the Board of Commissioners will be reviewing that and talking through that, and then once we’re at a final plan, we will be putting information out so people can see it.”
Specifically, Gwinnettians have told county officials that they want a redeveloped Gwinnett Place Mall property to do the following things:
♦ Generate jobs for Gwinnett residents that will enable them to thrive in the community, with suggested approaches such as: bringing quality jobs to the property; offering workforce development opportunities on the site; and creating new jobs in growing industries in the area around the mall.
♦ Become a vibrant 24/7 regional destination that will allow the community to financially prosper, with strategies such as: celebrating the county’s diversity; making it available day and night; offering walkable and bikeable green spaces; and investing in public transit at the mall, which is already home to a transit transfer center that county officials have been planning to expand.
♦ Support existing and new residents in an increasing diverse county through neighborhood services, such as: senior services; affordable child care and youth programming; immigrant services; dental and mental health services and vaccinations; space for emergency food distribution and enrolling residents for SNAP benefits; and job training.
♦ Provide new opportunities for existing businesses in the Gwinnett Place area, particularly small businesses, to grow and be successful. Suggested strategies in this area include finding ways to protect small businesses in the areas surrounding the mall property from being displaced and offering small business owners technical assistance in multiple languages in the areas of permitting, licensing and securing loans.
♦ Make sure existing residents in Gwinnett Place area can stay where they are and feel the benefits of a redevelopment of the mall property, with strategies such as: creating some affordable housing in part of the mall’s footprint; supporting homeless Gwinnettians; or offering Gwinnett Place area residents support to stay in their homes.
Although the equity study is expected to wrap up within the next two months, Taste said there are still opportunities for Gwinnett residents to weigh in on it.
“They can still comment on the website, on ReclaimGwinnettPlaceMall.com,” she said. “(Consultants) have been doing community surveys and so we’ve had our outreach partners assist us in going out and going to where the community is to get information.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.