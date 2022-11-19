Gwinnett County Board of Education members Everton Blair and Mary Kay Murphy listen as Shiloh parent Gloria Luberger tearfully pleads with the school board to address safety issues in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Gwinnett County Board of Education members Everton Blair and Mary Kay Murphy listen as Shiloh parent Gloria Luberger tearfully pleads with the school board to address safety issues in Gwinnett County Public Schools.
Photo: Curt Yeomans
Duluth High School parent Leticia Bachert, left, addresses the Gwinnett County Board of Education on Thursday night about concerns about her daughter's safety at school.
Photo: Gwinnett County Public Schools
Meadowcreek High School teacher Laura Paiser addresses the Gwinnett County Board of Education about the district's new discipline policy on Thursday night.
Leticia Bachert refuses to send her daughter back to Duluth High School after she was attacked by classmates during lunch earlier this month.
A group of girls at the school had been bulling her daughter throughout the week, leading up to the incident on Nov. 3, according to the mother.
As lunch was nearing an end on Nov. 3, the group attacked Brachert's daughter, attempting to pull her out of her chair, kicking her in the hip and pulling her hair. During the fight, the teen called her mother, who had to hear the fight play out as she raced to the school.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Now, Brachert says she does not believe her daughter will be safe if she goes back to the school. The incident happened in front of an administrator and was caught on a camera, she said.
"I could hear my daughter being attacked, I could hear my daughter walk out of the school with no administrator helping her yet," Brachert told the county's school board on Thursday night. "There is no consequence for her attacker. I am expected to send her back to school with the girl that attacked her in the same school.
"A piece of paper called a 'No Contact Contract' is supposed to keep my daughter safe. Well, she wasn't even safe in your lunchroom with the administration there in the same room. I'm supposed to trust that now she can go back to school and she can go to a bathroom with no cameras and nothing is going to happen there?"
Brachert is one of the latest parents to bring concerns about discipline and safety in schools to Gwinnett County Public Schools leaders.
Students, parents and teachers have been sharing stories about discipline issues for months. Two community forums focused on the safety of Gwinnett schools have been held in recent weeks in response to the incidents that have taken place.
The latest concerns to be raised about discipline came as GCPS officials outlined some of the steps they are taking to address safety issues in schools on Thursday.
Push button door locks, for example, are being installed in classrooms with the expectation that they will all be installed by the time the schools go on winter break next month.
Security vestibules where visitors would have be "buzzed in" by office staff are being installed in all Gwinnett schools. GCPS Chief Business Operations Officer Walt Martin said 41 schools have the vestibules already — and new ones are being installed at a rate of two schools per week. All schools are expected to have vestibules by the end of 2023.
The district is also considering two other possible approaches to addressing safety in the county's schools, according to GCPS Executive Director of Academic Support Eric Thigpen.
One approach solely involves a new $6.2 million crisis badge alert system for employees, which is already being piloted at Parkview and South Gwinnett High Schools, for a five-year period. An employee could push a button on the badge and it would send an alert through beacons to administrators, including a location, when a crisis occurs.
"We know that every second matters in the event of a crisis, be it a medical alert, be it a student fight or, God forbid, be it that we actually have a weapon in our school and someone is trying to do harm to students in our schools," Thigpen said.
The other approach mixes a shorter three-year term $4.2 million version of the crisis badge system with a $2 million two-year artificial intelligence weapon recognition system that would scan images coming from some cameras in schools for anything that resembles a weapon.
"It wouldn't be on all of our cameras," Thigpen said. "There's a certain few select cameras that we would use and choose at all of our schools, obviously by doors and in the perimeter. Obviously, if we can keep it from ever entering into our campus, or into our schools, that would be ideal."
But, for parents and teachers, the district's approach to discipline in recent months has been an area of concern.
"As a teacher and as a parent, what we have been doing since August is not working," said Meadowcreek High School math teacher Laura Paiser, who is also he parent of two Meadowcreek students. "It is creating volatile situations within our schools. My students and my children do not feel safe.
"I was constantly worried for their safety. I broke down in tears during a meeting with my team one day from the sheer stress I was feeling."
One parent, Gloria Luberger, was in tears as she laid out her concerns about the safety of schools. Luberger has children who attend schools in the Shiloh cluster. Last month, a student fired a gun on the Shiloh High School campus just after classes let out for the day, prompting a lockdown at Shiloh and neighboring schools.
"I am a concerned parent worried about the safety of my children," Luberger said. "I want them to come home from school. In the last month, there have been several incidents in the Gwinnett County schools that have caused a lot of concern.
"There was a shooting at my son's high school in Shiloh and, a few days later, there was a child murdered at Norcross, just outside of the school and it felt like the communication that was coming from the school was saying that these were not the school's problem because they happened outside of the campus. The school board needs to address these and needs to work with the community. It has to be a joint effort."
But, while GCPS officials looking at steps such as crisis badges and AI weapons identification systems, some students are saying the schools need to be more welcoming for students and have more counselors.
One high school student, Eddie Madden, who addressed the school board on Thursday said there are problems with the discipline system that has been instituted this year. Madden, who did not identify which high school he attends, also said a hardline stance would not be the best approach, however.
"We talk a lot about justice," Madden said. "Is it just to punish someone for being a product of their circumstances? If you label someone criminal from birth and force that into their head with unfeeling, dehumanizing punishment until the day they turn 18, don't be surprised when they turn out to be exactly what you told them they were."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.