Not only does Gwinnett offer plenty of shopping for everyone, the county is taking steps to make the holiday season an even safer one.
The county is home to more than 25,000 businesses, giving residents plenty of options when it comes to shopping local, which may be more important than ever this holiday season to turn around an economy that has been hindered for the past few years by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office is launching a task force to combat escalating crime rates and ensure safety throughout the holiday season by assigning deputies to unincorporated Gwinnett as well as the county’s 16 cities.
“Our deputies are the best in the nation, and I am confident that our Holiday Task Force will play an integral part in combatting and preventing crime this holiday season,” Sheriff Keybo Taylor said. “The wide range of experience that our staff brings to the Task Force is what separates it from other law enforcement agencies.”
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office’s five divisions will patrol neighborhoods, businesses, churches and schools during the holiday season.
“The safety of all citizens is paramount to the overall mission of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office,” Taylor said. “This holiday season, we are taking swift action and launching our Holiday Task Force. The Task Force is designed to deter crime as the county prepares for the increase in holiday traffic.”
The holiday season gives retailers a major uptick in consumer spending that bolsters the local economy, which is backed by the Gwinnett Chamber. The chamber holds a 4-Star Accreditation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which is the government agency’s second-highest accreditation level that a local chamber of commerce can receive.
The accreditation, which has been maintained for more than the past three years, has been a direct result in the Gwinnett Chamber’s involvement in spurring small business development, among other areas, putting the chamber in the top 3 percent of all local chambers of commerce nationwide.
Two of the county’s cities — Lawrenceville and Duluth — are among 863 recipient nationwide to be included in the Main Street America Accredited Program, signifying a city’s commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully applying the Main Street Approach.
Lawrenceville’s bustling downtown that’s filled with local businesses can meet shoppers’ needs, as Rejoice Christian Books & Gift Shop, Calvary Glass, Nancy’s Candy & Spice, Galactic Quest, Cotton Lace Market and Liberty Books provide a diverse shopping environment and Lovin Florist also provides gifts in addition to beautiful arrangements.
The area also has plenty of unique dining experiences covering an array of cuisines, including Hacienda Taqueria & Cantina, Foggy Bottom BBQ, D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar, Dominick’s and Cosmo’s Pizza + Social. Ironshield Brewing and Slow Pour Brewing Company also add to the downtown area experience.
The city also has Sugarloaf Mills, a mall that has more than 180 stores, making it the state’s largest value shopping, entertainment and dining destination.
The mall combines stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th and Neiman Marcus with the LEGO Outlet, Nike Factory Store and Bass Pro Shops to provide shoppers with an array of options. Sugarloaf Mills offers plenty of entertainment options for those who aren’t interested in shopping, as the mall is home to an 18-screen movie theatre, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament and Dave & Buster’s.
Duluth Mayor Nancy Harris has made a concerted effort to make the city not only more attractive to its 32,000 residents but make the city a destination to draw money from visitors, whose spending bolsters the local economy.
Duluth offers wide variety of stores and restaurants, including Hello Rainbow, Personify Shop, Harper Row Home & Apparel, Eye Candy Art Studio, Crave Pie, Simply Done Donuts, The Chocolaterie, Maple Street Biscuit, Good Word Brewing & Public House, Pure Taqueria, Dreamland BBQ and Farmhouse Home Decor & Gifts.
“We are expanding our visuals, messaging, and markets to connect tourism’s economic impact to neighborhood-based businesses and amenities, recognizing that it is our entire community which makes Duluth great,” Harris said earlier this year at her State of the City address.
“Millions of people visit our city every year to enjoy our stores, hotels, parks, and restaurants. We want every single one of these visitors to love Duluth like we do.”
Town Center in Peachtree Corners has more than 15 restaurants and retail shops, including Buff City Soap Co. and ST Belle Dame, that provide an eclectic mix for shoppers looking to shop locally.
Peachtree Corners’ The Forum is another reason why consumers have no reason to buy online. The forum is unique for its look, as the European- influenced outdoor mall, features more than 80 restaurants and stores combined, including Chico’s. Bath & Body Works, Barnes & Noble, Gamestop, Talbots, Hallmark, Ulta Beauty, Jos. A. Banks, and Loft. It also has plenty of restaurants, including Burger IM, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chipotle and California Pizza Kitchen.
Downtown Norcross also has emerged as a vibrant shopping scene, especially for women’s fashion, as it is home to Anna Balkan Jewelry Gallery, Rem-i-nisce Vintage Style, Carolee’s and Glitter G Fashion Clothing.
In Snellville, head to The Shoppes at Webb Ginn, which features 333,795 square feet of retail space and is anchored by Carter’s, H&M, American Eagle, Sunglass Hut, Victoria’s Secret, Kay Jewelers, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works and Children’s Place. There’s also plenty of restaurants, including Smallcakes, Your Pie, Red Robin, Chili’s and Kampai.
Moving on to Buford, the Mall of Georgia is one of the country’s biggest malls offers more than 200 local, national and international stores, with anchor stores including Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenny, Macy’s, Von Maur and Dick’s Sporting Goods. From Disney to Pottery Barn to Michael Kors, The Mall of Georgia truly has something for everyone, including clothing, collectibles and jewelry stores for all ages.
Old Town Lilburn is revitalized and could just be the place to find that gift for that special someone, as it features Old Town Flowers and Citizen Exchange, as well as spacious park.
Meantime, Lilburn is also home to Plaza Las Americas, a Hispanic-influenced mall with more than 160 vendors, including Adrian’s Soccer, El Valiente Western Wear, M&J Fashion, Alexis Jewelry, Andina, Rubi’s Boutique, Andrea Clothing and Ana’s Accessories.