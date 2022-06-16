Gwinnett County residents will gather this weekend to mark a key event in African-American history.
Juneteenth celebrations are set to take place in Lawrenceville, Peachtree Corners, Dacula, Norcross and Snellville this weekend.
Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated on June 19 to mark the anniversary of when slaves in Texas learned, in 1865, that the the Union had won the Civil War institution of slavery had ended in the United States.
Although President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 declared an end to slavery in confederate states that were at war with the union at the time, it was not recognized in the southern states until later on, after the war ended. Texas was the last place where enslaved people received the news.
Juneteenth is therefore considered the official end of slavery in the U.S.
Although there had been Juneteenth celebrations in Gwinnett County in the past, this will mark the first time celebrations have been held since it became an official state and county holiday earlier this year.
It was made into a official federal holiday last year.
The county’s Juneteenth Celebration, which is staged in partnership between the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett and the county government, will last from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday at Rhodes Jordan Park, which is located at 100 E. Crogan St. in Lawrenceville. Vendors are expected to be on hand from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
The event is set to include a music festival, vendors, food and games, bounce houses for kids and an Opal’s Walk.
Meanwhile, Live Arts Theatre will host a free potluck lunch, where attendees can bring dishes to share with other attendees, and see a performance of James Ijames’ play, “White,” at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Jones Bridge Park, which is located at 4901 East Jones Bridge Road in Peachtree Corners. A discussion of the play’s content and themes will also take place at the event. Parents are warned that the play includes adult language and content.
Anyone who does not wish to bring food will be provided with a list of African-American-owned restaurants that they can buy food from. Attendees are asked to register in advance at liveartstheatre.org/event-registration/, so organizers can play accordingly, and so attendees can receive the restaurant list.
Elsewhere, the Gwinnett Unity Project will host its 3rd Annual Juneteenth Unity Day event from 3 until 7 p.m. on Saturday at Rabbit Hill Park, which is located at 400 Rabbit Hill Road in Dacula. The event is expected to include music, food, vendors, speakers and free COVID-19 vaccinations and health screenings.
As for the activities on the actual Juneteeth holiday, Norcross is set to host a Juneteenth Celebration from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday at Thrasher Park, which is located at 93 Park Drive in Norcross. Attendees will be able to African culture and traditions, as well as listen to music and enjoy food and art. The event is being organized by the Gwinnett County NAACP, RevUp and OneDayOnTheNawf and hosted by the city of Norcross.
The Family Gwinnett is also set to host a Juneteenth Festival from 1 until 8 p.m. on the Snellville Towne Green, which is located at 2437 Main St. in Snellville. It is expected to include music, food trucks, a children’s area and a celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.