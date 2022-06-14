...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Mid-morning and afternoon thunderstorms
could temper the heat in some areas today and provide temporary
relief, but confidence is low on placement and timing. Continue
to heed all heat-related safety precautions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The six-year-old case against a man accused of kidnapping and raping a Duluth woman who was a model and aspiring actress, who was later murdered in Atlanta, will proceed to trail, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office.
Alfredo Capote is facing kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment charges in the 2016 case. Capote is accused of kidnapping and raping JoKisha Brown in an incident that spanned multiple counties. He was indicted in 2017, according to court records.
Capote's attorneys had sought to have the case against him dismissed for violation of the interstate agreement on detainers, but the DA's office said Superior Court Judge Tracey Mason denied that motion last week.
"The motion alleged that Capote filed a demand to be tried on July 27, 2021, and should have been tried by January 27, 2022," the DA's office said in a statement. "Judge Mason in denying Capote’s motion to dismiss found that without evidence to show that the IAD request was sent and actually received by the District Attorney or Clerk’s office, the Court must find that Capote failed to comply with the IAD requirements."
Police said in 2016 that Capote allegedly sexually assaulted Brown in a Duluth home and then in a Cobb County hotel room before she jumped from a moving car in Perry, where she climbed into another vehicle at a gas station and hid.
“She was laying in the floorboard of this stranger’s car and would not raise up,” Perry police Capt. Heath Dykes told the Daily Post in April 2016. “She was obviously distraught, frightened, very upset and started telling us what happened and who the guy was.”
Capote also allegedly tied tied up Brown's 17-year-old son and left him in the Brown family's home. The son told another man had also come to the home after Capote arrived.
Brown was later murdered when she was gunned down in a parking lot of a business she frequently went to on Cheshire Bridge Road on July 1, 2016. Law enforcement at the time said may have been the work of a hit man.
Shortly after the murder occurred, U.S. Marshals announced Capote was a "person or interest" in the death.
Capote was arrested in Louisiana in 2017. Police also said in 2017 that he had been Brown's boyfriend.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
