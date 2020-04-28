Gwinnett County continues to climb up in the ranking of Georgia counties with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases.
Gwinnett now ranks third among all Georgia counties, rising a spot just one week after ascending to the No. 4 spot on the list. The latest data from the Georgia Department of Public Health on Tuesday night showed there have been 1,603 cases of the coronavirus disease confirmed in Gwinnett so far.
The county’s death toll now stands at 54 with 335 Gwinnettians having been hospitalized thus far.
Statewide, there have been 24,854 confirmed cases and 1,036 deaths in Georgia so far as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. There have also been 4,897 hospitalizations in the state, including 1,110 ICU admissions.
There have been 140,223 tests administered in the state so far.
Gwinnett’s climb in the rankings amid a statewide push to get more people tested. On Tuesday alone, nearly 13,000 tests were administered. Gov. Brian Kemp announced that was a new single-day record for the state.
Fulton County continues to lead the state in total cases, with 2,723 cases and 108 deaths in all. It is followed by DeKalb, which has 1,886 cases and 43 deaths. After Gwinnett, Cobb ranks No. 4 with 1,514 cases and 81 deaths. Dougherty County rounds out the top five with 1,491 cases and 118 deaths.
Hall County has had the sixth highest case total with 1,178 cases and 16 deaths.
Charts released by the state indicate the spread of the disease may be leveling out or dropping off.
New details being released by the state are giving a clearer picture of which demographics are being hit the hardest by COVID-19 though.
There have been 8,957 cases reported among African-Americans, followed by 7,066 among whites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.