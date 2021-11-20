During the 30 years that Dickie Howard served in Gwinnett County's fire department, there were occasional "Thank You" events, but nothing like the annual Red, Blue and You event that is now held in the county.
But, 50 years after the retired fire captain joined Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services as one of its 10 original firefighters, a wide cross section of the community said 'Thank You' to Howard for his and the department's other pioneers' service during this year's Red, Blue and You tribute to public safety on Thursday at the Buford Arena.
"I'm glad they do recognize the firefighters," said Howard. "They had recognitions then. It was sporadic, but they did recognize the firefighters. I'm glad to see them get the recognition now of what they do."
Red, Blue and You is designed to recognize public safety workers from fire services, law enforcement, health care workers and teachers, but this year's event offered a chance to put an extra spotlight on the fire department, which is in the midst of celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding.
Gwinnett County Fire Chief Russell Knick and county Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson paid tribute to the fire department's founders in their remarks during Red, Blue and You. Some memorabilia — including old yearbooks, patches and firefighting gear — were on display as well.
A video tribute honoring the department's 50th anniversary was also played during the event.
Knick even had Howard accompany him to the podium so he could be recognized at the ceremony and to help the fire chief recognize a current Gwinnett firefighter for rescuing a bedridden elderly resident from a fire in March.
"I couldn't be more happy to have Capt. Howard come up there with me because it's just a reminder to all of us, of all of the work so many people have put into this department and into this county to get us where we are today," Knick said.
"We have recruits today that will be taking us to the next level and into the future, but to have the opportunity to have somebody come back who was literally hired 50 years ago and let them be a part of this was amazing."
For Howard, a lot has changed in the fire department since he joined as a 19-year-old recruit in 1971. The types of firetrucks are different, the department added emergency medical services in the mid-1980's and crews use some equipment now — such as the jaws of life — that were not used by firefighters in the early 1970s.
When Howard started, there was just one fire station for the department, Station 1 in Norcross. There were 21 stations when he retired in 2001 and there are now 31 stations.
The young fire department didn't have to wait long before fighting it's first fire, though. Howard said the firefighters were called to battle an apartment fire on Singleton Road while they were still undergoing rookie training in spring 1971. Both of the department's fire trucks went to battle the blaze.
"All the way there, all I could think about was, 'Don't forget all of the steps. Don't forget all of the steps,' " Howard said. "It worked out, but it was a a lot of work."
Red, Blue and You organizer Raymer Sale said he has a lot of respect for the work that Gwinnett's firefighters to do keep the community safe and to try to save burning homes.
"We found out about it this year and we talked to (Assistant Chief) Stoney Polite and (Deputy Chief) Fred Cephas, who are their two representatives who work with us, to get them some recognition," Sale said. "That's quite an accomplishment, 50 years."
In addition to recognizing the fire department's 50th anniversary, Suwanee Police Detective Todd Pacholke was recognized for his efforts to save a woman who had been suffering from an overdose. Each public safety agency in Gwinnett, as well as educators and local health care workers, were also recognized.
But, Howard was not just glad to see the fire department recognized on Thursday. He was also happy to see the department reach its 50th anniversary this year.
"I'm glad they made it," he said. "We used to look at the city of Atlanta, DeKalb County, Cobb County (and) places like that and think, 'Wow, it seems like they've been around forever,' but they hadn't. They were fairly new too.
"But, for us to get there and be what it is today, I think it's an accomplishment for everybody in Gwinnett County ... I think some of the other departments look at Gwinnett as a model of what they want to be."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.