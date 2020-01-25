Police said a Buford man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a person and send him to Mexico, then claimed to be a Chamblee police officer.
On Tuesday, Pierre Angel Drebeque was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and booked in Gwinnett County Jail at 8:04 p.m. Gwinnett County police are investigating whether he committed terroristic threats or acts, but he had not been charged as of Friday afternoon.
The dispute stemmed from a traffic accident involving the victim and Drebeque’s mother. Police said the victim got into a fender bender at a Sam’s Club parking lot in Duluth and agreed to pay damages to the other driver involved in the accident, Drebeque’s mother.
Police said Drebeque contacted the victim, who claimed he was being overcharged for repairs. Drebeque and the victim argued, and that’s when police said Drebeque issued his threats. Drebeque claimed to be a police officer over the phone and sent a photo of himself, allegedly, wearing a police uniform. Police said he sent an ominous text to the victim and said he would follow through with his threats if the victim did not act accordingly.
Police successfully contacted Drebeque and said he became defensive and hung up after the investigating officer tried to arrange a meeting with him.
Police discovered, after confirming with the Chamblee Police Department, that Drebeque was a former Chamblee police officer. Drebeque was identified as the man in the photograph that was sent to the victim by Gwinnett County Police.
Drebeque, whose last known address is listed in Buford, was arrested by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Shannon Volkodav said Sheriff Butch Conway issued the directive for deputies to locate and arrest Drebeque after Conway saw a news report of the incident.
