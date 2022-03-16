Gwinnett County's two-week new case rate has fallen to its lowest point since last July as new reports of cases continue to decline after the Omicron-related spike seen earlier this year.
The rate dropped below 50 cases per 100,000 residents on Monday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health's data. The rate continued to decline through Wednesday, when the rate was down to 42 new cases per 100,000 residents over a two-week period.
That's the lowest the two-week rate has been since July 13, 2021, when the Delta variant was beginning to emerge.
It's still a little ways off from the low point seen on June 21 and June 22 last year, when the rate was down to 27 cases per 100,000 residents in Gwinnett. If the county can continue its downward trend and drop below that rate in the coming weeks, it will be at its lowest point since the end of March 2020.
The seven-day average for Gwinnett County on Wednesday was 24.9 cases per day. That is an uptick from the average of 23.4 cases per day reported on Tuesday. A key part of that uptick was the fact that 46 new cases were reported on Wednesday, compared to 13 the day before.
A one-day aberration in an otherwise downward trend cannot be ruled out as an explanation for Wednesday's numbers. The number of new cases reported in one day in Gwinnett more than doubled from March 3, when it was 35 cases, to March 4, when it was 72 cases, but the numbers then resumed a decline from March 5 until Wednesday's uptick.
In all, there have been 173,495 COVID-19 cases reported in Gwinnett County since March 2020. There have also been 1,707 confirmed deaths, 109 probable deaths and 7,431 hospitalizations reported in the county since then.
Statewide, there have been 1.92 million COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia since the pandemic began two years ago. There have also been 30,556 confirmed deaths, 5,811 probable deaths, 109,329 hospitalizations and 15,608 ICU admissions reported across the state since March 2020.
Georgia's two-week new case rate was 74 cases per 100,000 residents as of Wednesday. The state's seven-day average on Wednesday was 558 cases per day.
On the vaccine front, DPH reported that 63% of Gwinnett residents have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 58% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Meanwhile, 63% of all Georgians have received at least one vaccine dose and 56% are fully vaccinated against the disease, according to state health officials.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
