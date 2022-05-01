More than 80 people were arrested after an illegal street racing incident, the Gwinnett County Police Department announced on Sunday.
Gwinnett police officials said officers responded to a call regarding illegal street racing activities in Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive.
Police officials said officers were able to successfully block in 26 vehicles and their occupants.
"Numerous officers from Lilburn, Norcross, off-duty officers, officers from surrounding patrol districts, and other specialized units responded to assist," Gwinnett police said in a statement.
Approximately 68 adults were arrested and transported to the Gwinnett Detention Center with assistance from the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office using a large transport bus and two smaller van-style transport vehicles, police said. Police said 20 juveniles were also arrested and released to parents/guardians.
Twenty-six cars were impounded, and five handguns were recovered, police said.
A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was also damaged during the incident.
"This exceptional response and coordination amongst numerous agencies achieved incredible results. The Gwinnett Police Department recognizes the hazard these illegal street racing activities pose to the motoring and pedestrian public," a statement from Gwinnett police said. "These dangerous and reckless activities will not be tolerated. We are committed to keeping the streets of Gwinnett County safe for all residents and visitors."
