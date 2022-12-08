Keybo Taylor on first day in office (copy)

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor addresses reporters in this January 2021 file photo. County commissioners approved a $50,000 salary supplement for Taylor on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor got a raise from county commissioners this week that will take his annual pay to nearly $200,000.

The Board of Commissioners approved a $50,000 local salary supplement for Taylor on Tuesday. Although the base salaries for sheriffs are set by the Georgia General Assembly, state law does allow counties to pay a local salary supplement to the sheriff to boost their pay.

