Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor got a raise from county commissioners this week that will take his annual pay to nearly $200,000.
The Board of Commissioners approved a $50,000 local salary supplement for Taylor on Tuesday. Although the base salaries for sheriffs are set by the Georgia General Assembly, state law does allow counties to pay a local salary supplement to the sheriff to boost their pay.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs 2021 salary survey for county elected officials showed the sheriff of Gwinnett County is paid a base salary of $143,455.
"A recent compensation analysis was completed by the Department of Human Resources and it was determined that the current salary of the Gwinnett County sheriff is not at a level in keeping with the salaries of similarly sized counties within the metropolitan Atlanta area," Gwinnett County HR Director Adrienne McAllister said.
The increase in Taylor's salary is retroactive, going back to Sept. 1. McAllister said this is the first time the county commission has ever approved a local salary supplement for the person holding the office of sheriff.
McAllister said said her department looked at he salaries and supplements paid out to sheriff's in Fulton, DeKalb, Forsyth, Cobb and Athens-Clarke counties. She said that review showed that Taylor was paid less than the sheriffs in the neighboring counties.
"It was determined that the Gwinnett County sheriff is in a range between $10,000 and $45,000 less than our neighboring jurisdictions," McAllister said.
The DCA salary survey for county elected officials shows Forsyth County's sheriff if paid a base salary of $115,558 and a county local supplement of $47,900 while DeKalb County's sheriff earns a salary of $153,041 with no supplement listed.
Cobb, Fulton and Athens-Clarke counties were not listed in salary survey, nor were Hall, Barrow or Walton counties.
Among other metro counties, however, Henry's sheriff is paid a salary of $146,186 with no local supplement while Clayton's is paid a base salary of $133,357 with a local supplement of $22,473.
Elsewhere in the state, the sheriff of Augusta-Richmond County is paid a salary of $176,500 while the Macon-Bibb County sheriff earns a salary of $155,162 and the sheriff of Houston County — which only has a population of about 160,110 residents, according to DCA — is paid $159,767 annually.
Commissioner Kirkland Carden asked during a meeting on Tuesday if the request for a salary bump originated with Taylor. The county's human resources director, however, said the idea originated in her department.
The figure was determined based on what the Sheriff's Office does, she said.
"After benchmarking, a salary that would be commensurate with the scope and responsibility was proposed and that's the $50,000," McAllister said.
Gwinnett County has the second largest population in Georgia, behind only Fulton County.
In addition to comparing Taylor's salary to the salaries of other county sheriffs in the area, Gwinnett officials also pointed to the duties of his office and some of the programs it has in place.
The Sheriff's Office oversees security at Gwinnett's courthouses and jail, serves warrants and law enforcement functions — in addition to work done by police departments — for the unincorporated and incorporated parts of the county. The office also has tasks forces that it operates, such as ones targeting gangs and human trafficking and one to handle mental health-related crises.
The county jail has a capacity to house a maximum of 2,765 inmates. Taylor's office also has 840 authorized positions, according to McAllister.
"The sheer size of Gwinnett County, the geographic size, the size of the jail within Gwinnett County are things that are considered," she said.
