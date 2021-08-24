The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center is shown in this aerial photograph. Gwinnett County government is renovating the 33-year-old facility, as well as the neighboring One Justice Square building in Lawrenceville.
Two Gwinnett County government buildings in Lawrenceville are getting a $34 million renovation.
County commissioners voted last week to approve a contract with Gilbane Building Company that includes renovations at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and the neighboring One Justice Square building. The first phase of renovations included renovating the third and fourth floors at the 33-year-old GJAC, with work on both GJAC and One Justice Square to be the subject of subsequent renovation phases.
The work will include both interior space renovations and updating interior finishes and furnishings at the buildings.
“The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center opened in 1988 and hasn’t seen a major update since then, despite the county’s growth. In addition, leadership at that time could not have foreseen the current pandemic our country is battling,” County Administrator Glenn Stephens said. “This multiphase project is important not only to maintain a healthy infrastructure for the future of GJAC, but also to provide adequate spacing needs and a more modern workspace for our employees to safely thrive and serve our communities.”
Two departments have already moved into spaces renovated during the first phase of work on the third and fourth floors at GJAC, county officials said.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.