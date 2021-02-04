As the center part of the Confederate monument that has stood on the Gwinnett County Historic Courthouse grounds in downtown Lawrenceville since 1993 came down Thursday night, state Rep. Shelly Hutchinson watched and quietly started singing to herself.
"Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye," the lawmaker sang.
The monument — which has been the target of vandals and the subject of an ongoing legal battle involving the county, Solicitor General Brian Whiteside and the Sons of Confederate Veterans — was disassembled and put on the back of a flatbed truck with little fanfare Thursday night. County commissioner voted last month to remove the monument and put it in storage for its own safety while the lawsuit continues.
Commissioner Kirkland Carden, who circulated a petition last summer calling for the marker's removal and was on hand to watch it be removed Thursday, said the county will not release details of where the monument will be stored.
Crews began disassembling the monument at about 8 pm and had the three main pieces of it, the parts that had writing on them, down in just under an hour.
Return to www.gwinnettdailpost.com for updates.
(1) comment
Confederate veterans are US veterans according to the USA. So this is an attack on US veterans. Democrats hate America; so this is what you get.
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.