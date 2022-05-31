As the 2021–22 school year comes to a close, 540 veteran educators and support staff members will mark their retirement from Gwinnett County Public Schools, district officials said.

In total, the 2021–22 retirees have contributed a collective 13,382.8 years of their lives to education, and a total of 11,278.5 years to Gwinnett schoolchildren, according to GCPS officials.

The district said 57.8% (312) of this year's GCPS retirees have worked their entire careers — in the classroom, office, cafeteria, bus, or shop — in the Gwinnett school system. Among this year’s retirees:

• 186 have 30 or more years of service in education

• 19 have invested 40 or more years in education

• Two have 50 years in education.

This year's GCPS retirees include:

• One associate superintendent

• One assistant superintendent

• One chief strategy officer

• One executive director

• Seven principals

The list of retirees also includes veteran central office leaders, a number of longtime support staff members and many administrators, classroom teachers, counselors, and media specialists.

"Whatever their post-retirement plans, hearty congratulations are in order for all of our retirees, along with our thanks for their service to Gwinnett County Public Schools," district officials 

This list reflects retirees who announced their plans by April 22, and includes only those retirees who requested to be on the list of retirees shared for promotional purposes when they completed the GCPS Retirement Office questionnaire. A number of retirees chose not to be included.

The following are this year's retirees:

(*Names with an asterisk designate employees who have worked 40 or more years in education.)

These Gwinnett County School employees are retiring in 2022

﻿Name Position Department Years of Service Location of Service
Randy Aaron Zone 080 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 11 years in education all in Gwinnett
Zakia Abedi School Nutrition Program Worker Jenkins ES 18 years in education all in GCPS
Kathi Abraham Health and PE Teacher Mulberry ES 29.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Michael Agee Zone 06X Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in GCPS
Sean Ahern Local School Technology Coordinator Dyer ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Donna Ahlswede Science Teacher Collins Hill HS 37 years in education 34 years in GCPS
Joe Ahrens Assistant Superintendent School Improvement and Operations 30 years in education 27 years in Gwinnett
Dr. Irene Aikhomu Special Education Teacher Snellville MS 18 years in education 7 years in GCPS
Senada Ajanic Head Custodian GSMST 26 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cindy Allen Media Clerk Minor ES 29 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Miriam Allen School Nutrition Program Worker Winn Holt ES 13.5 years in education 10.5 years in Gwinnett
Emma Alligood School Nutrition Program Manager McKendree ES 16.7 years in education all in GCPS
James Allred Jr. Economics Teacher Collins Hill HS 32 years in education, 20 years in Gwinnett
Cindy R. Amick Teacher Gwin Oaks ES 19 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Nina Amoroso School Nutrition Program Worker Twin Rivers MS 13.5 years in education 10 years in Gwinnett
Billy Ray Anderson Zone 07R Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 22 years in education all in GCPS
Jelone Anderson Custodian Shiloh ES 21.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Everett Gene Andrews Zone 069 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 11 years in education all in GCPS
Donna Anthony School Nutrition Program Worker Norton ES 8 years in education all in Gwinnett
Julianne Apperson Paraprofessional Knight ES 15 years in education all in GCPS
Rita Arsenault Teacher Riverside ES 38 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Fidelis U. Asielue Special Education Teacher Shiloh HS 15 years in education 12 years in GCPS
Elisabete Askew School Nutrition Program Worker Bethesda ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ramona Avery Language Arts Teacher Mill Creek HS 20 years in education all in GCPS
Aurelia I. Avram Custodian Walnut Grove ES 8.3 years in education all in Gwinnett
Theresa Bailey Bookkeeper Coleman MS 24 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Sheila Baird Teacher Ivy Creek ES 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jeannie Baldesare Payroll Assistant Business and Finance 25 years in education all in GCPS
Dana Ballard Orchestra Teacher Mill Creek HS 30.5 years in education 25.5 years in Gwinnett
Larry Ballard Master Craftsman Building Maintenance 26.5 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Jim Barbee Business Education Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary Barbee Director of Media Services and Technology Training Information Management and Technology 35 years in education all in GCPS
Janet C. Barbrow Clinic Worker Collins Hill HS 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jimmy Barfield Zone 073 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 11 years in education all in GCPS
Andrea Bastain School Nutrition Program Worker Osborne MS 7.5 years in education 4.5 years in Gwinnett
Ann Bastone School Clerk I North Gwinnett MS 28 years in education all in GCPS
Linda Batch Retirement Specialist Business and Finance 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Burneele Bates Coordinator Business and Finance 22 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Monica Batiste Associate Superintendent Human Resources and Talent Management 32 years in education 26 in Gwinnett
Brenda H. Beal Teacher Magill ES 14 years in education 2.5 years in GCPS
Karoline Beard Facility Assistant Superintendent‚Äôs Office 22.5 years in education 15.5 years in Gwinnett
Gloria Beasley Teacher Meadowcreek ES 22.5 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Tammy Beauchamp Mathematics Teacher McConnell MS 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Charles Winston Beaver Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10.5 years in education all in GCPS
Carmen Bell School Clerk IV Lilburn ES 30.5 years in education 21.5 years in Gwinnett
Dr. Darren Bennett Biology Teacher Grayson HS 33 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Kathy Bentley Science Teacher Berkeley Lake ES 33.5 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Ricky Berry Technology Support Technician I Information Management and Technology 16.5 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Tammye Nisewonger Berry Social Studies Teacher Couch MS 32.7 years in education 12 years in Gwinnett
Ginny Binion Stellar Substitute Pinckneyville MS 8 years in education 7 years in GCPS
Eddie Bishop Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 25.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kari Black Administrative Assistant Mulberry ES 26 years in education all in GCPS
*Harold Blankenship Band Teacher Grace Snell MS 42 years in education 10 years in Gwinnett
Jimmy Bobian Zone 06H Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 14 years in education all in GCPS
Vasilica Boeru Custodian Hull MS 30 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Jan Bohon Administrative Assistant I Information Management and Technology 22 years in education 11 years in GCPS
Mary Boncek Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sharon Bonds School Clerk IV Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology 25.8 years in education, 18.8 years in GCPS
Julie Bonnett-Del Villar Special Education Teacher Walnut Grove ES 28 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Beverly Born Zone 071 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation ‚Ä®10.5 years in education all in GCPS
Kelli Boudreaux Special Education Teacher North Gwinnett MS 31 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Bova Paraprofessional Grayson HS 21 years in education all in GCPS
Linda C. Boyd Principal Twin Rivers MS 35 years in education 34 years in Gwinnett
Lynn Bradley Entrepreneurship Teacher Brookwood ES 30 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Edgar Brigman Zone 06Z Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 12 years in education all in Gwinnett
Debbie Brinkley Custodian Mulberry ES 26.5 years in education all in GCPS
Brigette Britt Teacher Grayson ES 30.6 years in education all in Gwinnett
Teresa Brooks Zone 072 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 5 years in education all in GCPS
Brenda Brown Paraprofessional Walnut Grove ES 22.5 years in education 20.5 years in Gwinnett
Carol S. Brown Paraprofessional Lilburn ES 19 years in education all in GCPS
Cheryl Brown Student Data Management Clerk McConnell MS 19.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Constance A. Brown Special Education Teacher Discovery HS 18 years in education all in GCPS
Janice Brown Language Arts Teacher Berkmar MS 22 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Deborah Lynn Browning Special Education Teacher Brookwood HS 36 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Kathy Brunson Zone 06P Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 14.8 years in education all in Gwinnett
Neal Bryson Area Manager Facilities and Operations 10 years in education all in GCPS
Vicki Buice Special Education Teacher Parkview HS 22.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Carol Burch Paraprofessional Meadowcreek ES 22 years in education all in GCPS
Kellye Burkhart-Hill Special Education Teacher Parkview HS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
*Gary Burrell Mathematics Teacher North Gwinnett HS 40 years in education 32 years in GCPS
Jerryl M. Butcher Mathematics Teacher North Gwinnett MS 38 years in education 13 years in Gwinnett
Hope Cabot Special Education Teacher North Gwinnett MS 30.5 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Dr. Barbara A. Caldwell ESOL Teacher Meadowcreek HS 33 years in education all in Gwinnett
Bonnie Cameron Zone 07R Regular Education Transportation Supervisor Transportation 13.5 years in education all in GCPS
Denise Canty School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Walnut Grove ES 19.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Melodie Cleckler Carr Mathematics Teacher Parkview HS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Victoria E. Castro School Clerk I Hopkins ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Linda Chambers Teacher Roberts ES 26 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Lisa Chawla Special Education Teacher Norcross HS 21 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sandra Chedwick Special Education Teacher Jordan MS 35 years in education 27 years in GCPS
*Dr. Carla Chelko Special Education Teacher Radloff MS 45 years in education 7 years in Gwinnett
Sandra Choates Technology Support Specialist Information Management and Technology 17.2 years in education all in GCPS
Larry Church Social Studies Teacher Twin Rivers MS 25.5 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
Carla D. Clark Assistant Principal Hull MS 30 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Cindy Clark ESOL Teacher Sweetwater MS 35 years in education 6 years in Gwinnett
Merlyn Clarke School Nutrition Program Worker Sweetwater MS 17 years in education all in GCPS
David L. Cocca Zone 069 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 6 years in education all in Gwinnett
Matthew Coker Master Craftsman Facilities and Operations 30 years in education all in GCPS
Barbara Collins Teacher Baldwin ES 20 years in education 12.5 years in Gwinnett
Leigh Conley Local School Technology Coordinator Simpson ES 37 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Suzanne Connel Special Education Teacher Norcross ES 30 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Mary Cook Media Clerk Five Forks MS 22 years in education all in GCPS
Chris Cooper Early Intervention Teacher Alcova ES 26 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Edwin A. Cooper Zone 06I Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 5 years in education all in GCPS
Phyllis Cooper Assistant Director Business and Finance 27.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mircea Costan Custodian Archer HS 12 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Vicki Dobbs Couch Media Specialist Dacula HS 31 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Wanda Kay Cox School Clerk I Grayson HS 14 years in education all in GCPS
Denise Creech Bookkeeper Graves ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Michael Croker Zone 06X Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 4 years in education all in GCPS
Charissa "Sherri" Crook Social Studies Teacher Gwinnett Online Campus 18.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Robin Crowe Zone 076 Driver Trainer Transportation 30 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Steve Crumley Mathematics Teacher Dacula HS 30 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Riema L. Cummings Teacher Alford ES 30 years in education 4 years in GCPS
Jeanna Cunningham Counselor Corley ES 29.5 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Dianne Curle Teacher McKendree ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
Ken L. Curry Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jim Dahmen Zone 062 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 18 years in education 16 years in GCPS
Mark D'Angelo Speech and Language Pathologist Radloff MS 36 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
Kim Daniels Assistant Information Management and Technology 19.5 years in education all in GCPS
Daphne Dannaker School Clerk II Central Gwinnett HS 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dmitriy Dariy Custodian Cooper ES 19.5 years in education all in GCPS
Diane Davidson Administrative Assistant Mason ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Michelle Davis Payroll Specialist Business and Finance 11.5 years in education all in GCPS
Debora F. Davis-Glaspie Dual Language Immersion Teacher Baldwin ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Elizabeth Day Social Studies Teacher Richards MS 14.5 years in education all in GCPS
Kori C. Deal Teacher Arcado ES 30 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Lew Deitz Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 7 years in education all in GCPS
Andie C. Derricho Language Arts Teacher GIVE Center West 30 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Ronald N. DeSears JROTC Assistant Instructor Dacula HS 14 years in education 5 years in GCPS
Jim Dew Political Science Teacher Grayson HS 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
David Dillard Instructional Analyst Curriculum and Instructional Support 23 years in education all in GCPS
Olga Domasovet Custodian Grace Snell MS 21 years in education all in Gwinnett
Wendy Dore Teacher Peachtree ES 22 years in education 16 years in GCPS
Joyce Dorian Art Teacher Puckett‚Äôs Mill ES 31 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
*Deborah Duncan Zone 061 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 43.5 years in education all in GCPS
Jennifer M. Duncan Media Specialist Suwanee ES 29 years in education ‚Ä®28 years in Gwinnett
Marie Duncan Zone 06E Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 11 years in education all in GCPS
Lucy Durso French Teacher Mill Creek HS 30 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
*Gail Edwards Clinic Worker Duluth HS 41 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Kim Edwards Paraprofessional Grayson HS 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Anne Elliott Head Custodian Simpson ES 24 years in education all in GCPS
Marti Ellwood Speech and Language Pathologist Grayson ES 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Melinda Lancashire Eloshway Special Education Pre-Kindergarten Teacher Lovin ES 19 years in education all in GCPS
Tracy Emerson Analyst Human Resources and Talent Management 19.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jackie Emmons Teacher Mountain View HS 14.5 years in education all in GCPS
Valerie Estes Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 20.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ersdel Estridge Paraprofessional Hopkins ES 22 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Deidra Eubanks Coordinator Curriculum and Instructional Support 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Carla Evans Local School Technology Coordinator Walnut Grove ES 36 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Roger B. Evans Special Education Teacher Buice Center 23 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Bethenia F. Evens Fleet Maintenance Clerk Facilities and Operations 15 years in education all in GCPS
Deb Farley Speech and Language Pathologist Baggett ES 20 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
Karen Febles Assistant School Improvement and Operations 20 years in education all in GCPS
Maria E. Fernandez-Thom Spanish Teacher Central Gwinnett HS 33 years in education 29 years in Gwinnett
Dr. Beth Feustel Science Teacher Hull MS 30 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Timothy L. Fisher Director of Facility Planning Facilities and Operations 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Missy Flood Language Arts Teacher Brookwood HS 28 years in education 25.3 years in GCPS
Kelly Flores Stellar Substitute Woodward Mill ES 15 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Audrey Flowers Social Studies Teacher Creekland MS 34 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Elizabeth Floyd Mathematics Teacher Mill Creek HS 35.5 years in education 24 years in Gwinnett
Bernadette Foster Zone 072 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 28 years in education all in GCPS
Tressa Fouts School Clerk I Hopkins ES 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Paula Fowler Physics Teacher North Gwinnett HS 33 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Amy Foy Health and PE Teacher Coleman MS 25.3 years in education all in Gwinnett
Judy France Health and PE Teacher Trickum MS 35 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Sally Franklin Stellar Substitute Craig ES 30 years in education 14 years in Gwinnett
Pamela P. Frazier ESOL Teacher Lilburn ES 33 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Carlos A. Freytes Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 28 years in education 16 years in Gwinnett
Sherry Fuller Zone 068 Regular Education Activity Bus Manager Transportation 35.5 years in education all in GCPS
Leslie Gamble Media Clerk Chattahoochee ES 34 years in education 10 years in Gwinnett
Melanie Gail Jennings Gardner Special Education Teacher Lilburn MS 28 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Karen L. Garmon Senior Application Analyst Data Governance 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Garner Media Specialist Couch MS 22.5 years in education all in GCPS
Arlene Garrett Zone 06Z Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 12 years in education all in Gwinnett
Annette Gaugler Music Teacher Jackson ES 35 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Cindy Gaus Assistant Principal Level Creek ES 32 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Stephen Gay Grounds Site Project Manager Facilities and Operations 29.3 years in education all in GCPS
Katie Gerity School Nutrition Program Worker Dacula ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Namita Ghimire Paraprofessional Ferguson ES 16.5 years in education 16 years in GCPS
Daphne Gibbs Special Education Teacher Lanier MS 22 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
June Gilbert Student Information System Specialist Data Governance 25.5 years in education all in GCPS
Wanda Gilleland Paraprofessional Lilburn ES 26 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Dolly Glisson Counselor Meadowcreek HS 24 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Daniel Gorski Paraprofessional Rock Springs ES 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lenora Goulbourne-Todd ESOL Teacher Kanoheda ES 24 years in education 13 years in GCPS
Cindy Green School Clerk I Grayson HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Myra N. Green School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Peachtree Ridge HS 32 years in education all in GCPS
Vermelle Gregory Greenwood Special Education Teacher Duluth HS 37 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Jerry Greer Custodian Northbrook MS 10.5 years in education 5.8 years in GCPS
Leslie Greer Media Specialist Dacula MS 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jeanette Griffin School Clerk I Meadowcreek HS 18 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Martha Griffin Science Teacher Trickum MS 23 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Felicia Brisbay Gudger History Teacher Brookwood HS 30.5 years in education all in GCPS
Karla Hair School Nutrition Program Worker Magill ES 16.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tracey Halama Assistant Principal Osborne MS 30 years in education all in GCPS
Cheryl Hall Teacher Harbins ES 31 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lori T. Hall Coordinator Information Management and Technology 31 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Susan Hall Teacher Meadowcreek ES 36 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jimmy Hammond Custodian Parkview HS 35 years in education all in GCPS
Charlene Hanson Zone 066 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 30 years in education 20.5 years in Gwinnett
Irma Harmon School Administrative Clerk Norcross ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
*Clive Harris Zone 073 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 45 years in education 18.5 years in Gwinnett
Jim Harris Assistant Director of Environmental Print and Supply Facilities and Operations 13 years in education all in GCPS
Elizabeth Harrison School Nutrition Program Worker Berkmar MS 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Joe Harrison Service Technician Information Management and Technology 18.5 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Cheri Hartley School Nutrition Program Manager Pinckneyville MS 30 years in education 22.5 years in Gwinnett
Libby Lucas Haverly Teacher Cooper ES 29.1 years in education all in GCPS
Dianne R. Haynes Paraprofessional Berkmar MS 28.2 years in education 23.2 years in Gwinnett
Dawn Head Assistant Facilities and Operations 21 years in education all in GCPS
Dallas Heartbarger Zone 06X Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 17.4 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kim Hedden Administrative Assistant I School Improvement and Operations 24 years in education all in GCPS
Dorry Heffner Paraprofessional Duncan Creek ES 13 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Joyce Ann Heflin School Nutrition Program Worker South Gwinnett HS 22 years in education all in GCPS
Connie Hembree Zone 07C Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Carol G. Henry Special Education Teacher Sweetwater MS 38.5 years in education 23.5 years in GCPS
Valerie Pless Hepburn Mathematics Teacher Walnut Grove ES 27 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kathie Herman School Clerk I Duluth HS 14 years in education all in GCPS
Michael Herring Mathematics Teacher Gwinnett Online Campus 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ann Herron Assistant Principal Duluth HS 30 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Kitty Herzer School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager McConnell MS 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Bob Hicks Zone 073 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 16.5 years in education all in GCPS
Eddie Hicks Lead Coordinator Facilities and Operations 30.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Catherine Higgins Paraprofessional Riverside ES 20 years in education ‚Ä®all in GCPS
Randi Hill Local School Technology Coordinator Information Management and Technology 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Pauline Hilton School Nutrition Program Worker Trickum MS 14 years in education all in GCPS
*Nona Hodges Assistant Principal Sweetwater MS 41 years in education 27 years in Gwinnett
Rebecca C. Hogan Student Data Management Clerk White Oak ES 13 years in education all in GCPS
Andrea Holland Teacher Fort Daniel ES 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
*Cheryl P. Horn Music Teacher Anderson-Livsey ES 43 years in education 6 years in GCPS
Laura Horne School Nutrition Program Worker Norcross HS 15.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Suzanne Houser Language Arts Teacher Mountain View HS 31 years in education 30 years in GCPS
Alma T. Howard Zone 073 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Jacqueline Sara Deighton Huffman Marketing/Development Teacher North Gwinnett HS 30.5 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Krista Hunter ESOL Teacher McConnell MS 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jerilyn Hyndman Assistant Principal Grayson HS 30 years in education 25.5 years in GCPS
Stella Jackson Administrative Assistant Stripling ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tammy Jackson School Nutrition Program Worker White Oak ES 13.5 years in education all in GCPS
*Dr. Maude Dean Jefferson-Wood Reading Teacher Moore MS 50 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Mary Jett School Nutrition Program Worker McConnell MS 18 years in education all in GCPS
David Johns Social Worker I Meadowcreek HS 29 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Lisa Marie Johnson Principal Head ES 27.5 years in education all in GCPS
Valerie Johnson Paraprofessional Mill Creek HS 24 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Cindy Johnston Zone 076 Transportation Accident Investigator Transportation 15 years in education all in GCPS
*Billy Jones Chemistry Teacher Mountain View HS 47 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Keith Jones Custodian Chattahoochee ES 7 years in education all in GCPS
Quintin Jones Health and PE Teacher Grace Snell MS 28.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rebecca Jones Reading Recovery Teacher Craig ES 30 years in education 21 years in GCPS
Sherry Jones School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Phoenix HS 14.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
*Zarina Junaid Paraprofessional Stripling ES 42 years in education 10 years in GCPS
Bekrija Kadric Custodian Mountain View HS 11 years in education all in Gwinnett
Elizabeth Kaman Teacher Chattahoochee ES 32 years in education 17 years in GCPS
JoAnn Keefer School Clerk I Harmony ES 15.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Randall Keller Zone 06V Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10.5 years in education all in GCPS
Jill Ketterhagen Art Teacher Baggett ES 32 years in education 7 years in Gwinnett
Chris Kimbro Social Worker I Central Gwinnett HS 27 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Annie King Paraprofessional Rockbridge ES 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Kathleen Kirby Zone 071 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 27.5 years in education 19.5 years in GCPS
Beth Knight Language Arts Teacher Mill Creek HS 29 years in education ‚Ä®24 years in Gwinnett
Susan Knight Zone 060 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 13.5 years in education all in GCPS
Rosemary Knight-Snowden Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 28 years in education 3.5 years in Gwinnett
Ljiljana Kujaca Custodian Crews MS 20.5 years in education all in GCPS
Leigh Ann Lacey Teacher Rock Springs ES 29 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Loretta Larkin School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Cooper ES 18.5 years in education all in GCPS
Wanda Law Principal North Gwinnett MS 33 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary McClure Lawrence Teacher Duncan Creek ES 27.5 years in education 23.5 years in GCPS
Ashley Leach Mathematics Teacher North Gwinnett HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ken B. Leach Biology Teacher North Gwinnett HS 36 years in education all in GCPS
Cathy Ledford Media Clerk Meadowcreek ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Brenda Lee Zone 07C Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 38 years in education all in GCPS
Karen Lee Zone 062 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Patricia Lee Mathematics Teacher Collins Hill HS 29 years in education 21 years in GCPS
Elizabeth Lenahan Paraprofessional Collins Hill HS 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
John Lewis Science Teacher Richards MS 26.5 years in education 18 years in GCPS
Ruthanne Lewis Paraprofessional Suwanee ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jing Li Paraprofessional Ferguson ES 21 years in education all in GCPS
Cindy Lindquist Administrative Assistant III Superintendent‚Äôs Office 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Martha Linville School Nutrition Program Assistant Manager Grayson HS 10 years in education all in GCPS
Kimberly Lipe Language Arts and Literacy Director Curriculum and Instructional Support 31 years in education 24 years in Gwinnett
Aimee Litt Literacy Coach Cooper ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Debra R. Lively Zone 06Y Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
Chris Locke STEM/STEAM Teacher Craig ES 32 years in education all in GCPS
Roslyn Long Clinic Worker Hull MS 17 years in education 11 years in Gwinnett
Bessie Love School Nutrition Program Worker Meadowcreek HS 16 years in education all in GCPS
Penny Macenczak Zone 076 Safety and Training Manager Transportation 35 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lorraine Mack Science Teacher Roberts ES 21.5 years in education all in GCPS
Carolyn B. Madden Special Education Teacher Rock Springs ES 33 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Billy Maddox Lead Auto/Diesel Technician Facilities and Operations 30 years in education all in GCPS
Deborah Maddox Portal Support Specialist Information Management and Technology 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Mary Madincea Media Clerk Trip ES 19 years in education all in GCPS
Carol Maholski Mathematics Teacher Lovin ES 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sally Manaois Special Education Teacher Britt ES 28.5 years in education 24.5 years in GCPS
Robert Mangino Biology Teacher Dacula HS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Suzzanne Manley Teacher Rock Springs ES 37 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Ann Mann Zone 077 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 28 years in education all in Gwinnett
Janet Mann Special Education Teacher Simpson ES 30 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Buddy Marino Fleet Foreman Facilities and Operations 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Judy Marshall Zone 076 Dispatcher Transportation 25 years in education all in GCPS
Diane D. Martin Language Arts Teacher North Gwinnett MS 29 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Debbie Marty Student Data Management Clerk Pinckneyville MS 29 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Gustavo Mastrapa Custodian Craig ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Pat Mayer School Nutrition Program Manager Grayson HS 20 years in education all in GCPS
Cherie McAdams Mathematics Teacher Dacula HS 33 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Dan McAlister School Nutrition Program Worker Shiloh ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
Linda H. McBride School Nutrition Program Worker Shiloh ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Beverly McCallum Teacher Gwin Oaks ES 34 years in education 21 years in GCPS
Officer Chuck McCallum School Resource Officer II School Improvement and Operations 23.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sheri McCauley School Nutrition Program Worker Dacula HS 13.5 years in education all in GCPS
Michael J. McClendon Custodian Service Center 5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Valerie B. McClendon School Clerk III Duluth HS 21 years in education all in GCPS
Debra McCoy Special Education Teacher Couch MS 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Terri G. McCrary Special Education Teacher Peachtree Ridge HS 30 years in education 26 years in GCPS
*Larry McDaniel Custodian Dacula HS 40 years in education all in Gwinnett
Charlene McGrath Director of Student Data Management Data Governance 31 years in education 18.5 years in GCPS
Debbie McMichael Teacher Puckett‚Äôs Mill ES 30 years in education 27 years in Gwinnett
Joanne McMillian Social Studies Teacher Hull MS 26 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Pamela McRae Community School Director Parkview HS 37 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Christine McTigue Special Education Teacher Collins Hill HS 22 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Zekija Mekanovic Custodian Mulberry ES 14.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Gayle H. Melton Programmer Analyst Information Management and Technology 10 years in education 6.7 years in GCPS
Cindy Meme Health Teacher McConnell MS 29.6 years in education all in Gwinnett
John Meme Health and PE Teacher McConnell MS 30 years in education 28 years in GCPS
Susan Menendez School Nutrition Program Worker Britt ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rachel Mickle Assistant Principal Five Forks MS 30.3 years in education 21.5 years in GCPS
Dennis Miles Community School Director Discovery HS 35 years in education 18 years in Gwinnett
Norma Miller Spanish Teacher Duluth HS 17 years in education all in GCPS
Terri D. Milton Paraprofessional Shiloh ES 30 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Tanya S. Mingledorff School Nutrition Program Manager Mason ES 27 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Angelique Mitchell Principal Ferguson ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Amy Mock Teacher Mason ES 29.5 years in education all in GCPS
Yvonne Mohamed Teacher Benefield ES 20.5 years in education 16.5 years in Gwinnett
Barbara Money Paraprofessional Collins Hill HS 21 years in education all in GCPS
Rosemary Montlick School Nutrition Program Worker Knight ES 25 years in education 4 years in Gwinnett
Henry Montoya Custodian Duluth MS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Lisa Moore Instructional Support Teacher Dacula ES 32 years in education 31 years in Gwinnett
Michele Morales School Nutrition Program Manager McClure Health Science HS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Sam Morgan Head Groundskeeper Facilities and Operations 37 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ann Morrison Zone 06E Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 12 years in education all in GCPS
Dawn Moss Language Arts Teacher Collins Hill HS 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Heather H. Mruk Paraprofessional Patrick ES 30 years in education 21 years in GCPS
Smaila Mujkic Custodian Collins Hill HS 21 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sharon L. Muller Teacher Rock Springs ES 20 years in education all in GCPS
Jennifer Murray ESOL Teacher Mason ES 22 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Bhavana Nair Paraprofessional Dyer ES 17 years in education all in GCPS
Elizabeth Nakano Media Specialist Simpson ES 16 years in education ‚Ä®8 years in Gwinnett
Bonnie Neal School Clerk IV Snellville MS 25 years in education all in GCPS
Muriel Neal School Nutrition Program Worker Norcross HS 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
David Nelson Physics Teacher Archer HS 30 years in education all in GCPS
PJ Nelson Teacher Rock Springs ES 31 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Lisa Newton Teacher Harbins ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Dana Nichols Computer Technology Teacher Arcado ES 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Kim Nichols Assistant Principal Collins Hill HS 35 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Julie Norman Speech and Language Pathologist Burnette ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Helen Nixon Science Teacher GIVE Center East 29.5 years in education 26.5 years in GCPS
Ronnie Noa Speech and Language Pathologist Baggett ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Susan Noland Media Specialist Mulberry ES 25 years in education all in GCPS
Jennifer C. Norris School Nutrition Program Worker Bethesda ES 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Allison Ogburn ESOL Teacher Chattahoochee ES 34 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Vickie L. O'Kelley Paraprofessional Freeman‚Äôs Mill ES 24.5 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Steven Olds Zone 06Y Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in GCPS
Elizabeth Olivier Teacher Rockbridge ES 27 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Jeanette Garrard Ollinger Social Studies Teacher Crews MS 19 years in education all in GCPS
Barbara J. Olszewski Instructional Clerk Simpson ES 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cathy O'Rouke Administrative Assistant Sugar Hill ES 25 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Melinda Palmer School Nutrition Program Manager Summerour MS 24.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Shanna Panner Reading Recovery Teacher Mason ES 29.5 years in education all in GCPS
Sharon L. Pardue Speech and Language Pathologist Sycamore ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Susan Parham ESOL Teacher Benefield ES 34 years in education 31 years in GCPS
Jeff Parker Zone 070 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 12.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Wayne Parris Special Education Teacher Shiloh ES 31 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Tracy Parrish Local School Technology Coordinator Chattahoochee ES 27 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Cynthia Passmore Custodian Head ES 5 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Donna Patrick Coordinator School Improvement and Operations 31 years in education 29 years in Gwinnett
Dr. Robert Patrick Latin Teacher Parkview HS 32 years in education 17 years in GCPS
Constance S. Patsy Teacher Winn Holt ES 38 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
JR Payne Enterprise Backup Administrator Information Management and Technology 30 years in education all in GCPS
*Kathleen Pelletier Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School ‚Ä®40 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Wenda R. Peltz Student Behavior Intervention Coordinator School Improvement and Operations 30.5 years in education 28.5 years in GCPS
Brenda Perry School Nutrition Operations Specialist Business and Finance 24 years in education all in Gwinnett
Pamela B. Perry Biology Teacher Mill Creek HS 29 years in education ‚Ä®18 years in GCPS
Maria Peter Custodian Patrick ES 22.5 years in education 14 years in Gwinnett
Barbara Phillips Administrative Assistant Bay Creek MS 18 years in education all in GCPS
Carole K. Phucas Special Education Teacher Duncan Creek ES 23 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Rosie Placek Assistant Principal Peachtree Ridge HS 28 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Gisela Polanco-DeJesus ESOL Teacher Stripling ES 30 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Erica Poole Spanish Teacher International Transition Center 30 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Ted Poolos Maintenance Inventory Specialist Facilities and Operations 10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Carol Potter Biology Teacher Parkview HS 21 years in education 19 years in GCPS
Dorina Povian Custodian Brookwood HS 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Candy Pratt Paraprofessional Simpson ES 29 years in education all in GCPS
Carol Price Bookkeeper Trickum MS 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cheryl Price Student Data Management Clerk GIVE Center West 25.5 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Robert S. Purcell Zone 074 Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 26 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sandy Purcell Zone 076 Transportation Accident Investigator Transportation 25 years in education, all in GCPS
Allison Quevedo Teacher Cedar Hill ES 33 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Yvette Quiros-Syrkett Spanish Teacher Brookwood HS 20 years in education 15 years in GCPS
Loretta Raley Special Education Teacher Oakland Meadow School 24 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Robbie Ramey Assistant Facilities and Operations 32.5 years in education all in GCPS
Denise Rankine School Nutrition Program Worker Mountain View HS 22.5 years in education 16.5 years in Gwinnett
Kelly Raymond ESOL Teacher Alford ES 35 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Iva Rea Mathematics Teacher Central Gwinnett HS 13.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Recknor Paraprofessional Brookwood HS 17 years in education ‚Ä®all in GCPS
Melody Rhodes Mathematics Teacher Collins Hill HS 32 years in education 30 years in Gwinnett
Libby Rickett Language Arts Teacher Duluth HS 18.5 years in education ‚Ä®all in GCPS
Barbara Ricks School Nutrition Program Worker Harris ES 16 years in education all in Gwinnett
Amy E. Riker Special Education Teacher Puckett‚Äôs Mill ES 31 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Carolyn Rivers Teacher Ivy Creek ES 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Wanda Riviere Specialist Curriculum and Instructional Support 33 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Sloan Roach Executive Director of Communication and Media Relations Superintendent‚Äôs Office 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
*James Dean Roberson Special Education Teacher Berkmar MS 42 years in education 10 years in GCPS
Fran Roberts Teacher Britt ES 35 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Liz Robinowich Paraprofessional Grayson ES 34.5 years in education ‚Ä®20 years in GCPS
Linda K. Robinson Zone 063 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 13 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Sheryl D. Robinson Dual Language Immersion Teacher Baldwin ES 30 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Rebekah Rogers Language Arts Teacher Couch MS 28 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Matt Rooks History Teacher Phoenix HS 37 years in education 26 years in GCPS
Melissa Rorie Health and PE Teacher Walnut Grove ES 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
Amie Ross Counselor Baldwin ES 30 years in education 21 years in GCPS
Jennifer Poole Ross Lead School Nurse School Improvement and Operations 21.5 years in education 17.5 years in Gwinnett
Debra Roudebush Zone 06I Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 34 years in education all in GCPS
Lynda K. Rowe Social Studies Teacher North Gwinnett MS 27 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Debbie Ruiz Instructional Clerk Meadowcreek ES 33 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Beth Russell Coordinator Information Management and Technology 25 years in education 11.5 years in Gwinnett
Laura Ryan Psychologist III Curriculum and Instructional Support 26.5 years in education 25.5 years in GCPS
Jeane Sammons Teacher Brookwood ES 32 years in education 28 years in Gwinnett
Alexia Sandow Special Education Teacher Couch MS 19 years in education all in GCPS
*Sheree Sargeant Administrative Assistant Dacula ES 42 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Rae Schirrmacher Bookkeeper Phoenix HS 17 years in education all in GCPS
Angela Schoenknecht Paraprofessional Stripling ES 29 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Officer Tom Schwarzer School Resource Officer III School Improvement and Operations 27 years in education all in GCPS
Tom Scott Energy Control Technician Facilities and Operations 30.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Cathy Seguin Language Arts Teacher Osborne MS 32 years in education 28 years in GCPS
Baseemah Alice Shaheed Special Education Teacher Shiloh MS 10.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Tara Sheehan Application Support Specialist Information Management and Technology 32.5 years in education 20 years in GCPS
Fahrie Shehu School Nutrition Program Worker Magill ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Joanna Shires Paraprofessional McKendree ES 21 years in education all in GCPS
Cathy Shrader Zone 071 Regular Education Transportation Supervisor Transportation 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rita Shue Assistant Curriculum and Instructional Support 24 years in education all in GCPS
Teresa Siebenbruner Assistant Principal North Gwinnett HS 32 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Victoria Sieverts Speech and Language Pathologist Collins Hill HS 24 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Joyce Sims Custodian Fort Daniel ES 27.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Stephen Skinner Printing Manager Facilities and Operations 22.5 years in education all in GCPS
Lani Skogen Administrative Assistant Simonton ES 14 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Barbara "Babs" Smith Science Teacher McConnell MS 21.5 years in education all in GCPS
Dorinda K. Smith Zone 06Z Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 27 years in education all in Gwinnett
Jan Smith Music Teacher Simpson ES 37 years in education 26 years in Gwinnett
Jana Smith Teacher Fort Daniel ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Kathy Smith Teacher Jackson ES 28 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Kimberley Smith Teacher Benefield ES 29 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Kimberly M. Smith Teacher Taylor ES 19 years in education all in GCPS
Laurie Smith Social Studies Teacher McConnell MS 26 years in education 22 years in Gwinnett
Melissa M. Smith Fine Arts Teacher McConnell MS 30 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Patricia Smith Special Education Teacher Brookwood ES 22 years in education all in Gwinnett
Robin Smith Special Education Teacher Norton ES 24 years in education 20.5 years in GCPS
Andrea Sorenson Teacher Simonton ES 31 years in education 19 years in Gwinnett
Lisa B. Speers Early Intervention Teacher Lawrenceville ES 26 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Leanette Spencer Media Specialist Ferguson ES 20 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Joseph B. Stafford Zone 06Y Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 10 years in education all in GCPS
Marian Stalvey Science Teacher Osborne MS 32 years in education ‚Ä®24 years in Gwinnett
Don Stebbins Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 21 years in education all in GCPS
Dr. Stefanie W. Steele Assistant Principal Parkview HS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Susan Stercay Administrative Assistant Patrick ES 21 years in education all in GCPS
Kathy Stewart Paraprofessional Parkview HS 29 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Tammie Still School Nutrition Program Worker Lovin ES 17 years in education all in GCPS
Vicki Still Speech and Language Pathologist ‚Ä®Curriculum and Instructional Support 30 years in education all in Gwinnett
Beverly D. Stone School Nutrition Program Manager Harris ES 27.5 years in education all in GCPS
Karen Stymer Zone 06G Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 30 years in education 25 years in Gwinnett
Anne Marie Szathmary Science Teacher Creekland MS 20 years in education all in GCPS
Louise B. Talley Zone 07C Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation 15 years in education all in Gwinnett
Dr. Kevin Tashlein Chief Strategy Officer Superintendent‚Äôs Office 33.5 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Jennie Tate Teacher Level Creek ES 33 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Amy Taylor Teacher Brookwood ES 26 years in education 14 years in GCPS
Debbie Taylor Assistant Principal Brookwood ES 30 years in education ‚Ä®29 years in Gwinnett
Patricia Taylor Zone 078 Special Education Bus Monitor Transportation ‚Ä®15.5 years in education all in GCPS
Kellie Terrell Zone 07C Special Education Bus Manager Transportation ‚Ä®18.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Bruce M. Thomas Zone 064 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 14 years in education all in GCPS
*Lillian Thompson Early Intervention Teacher Norcross ES 50 years in education 7 years in Gwinnett
Amy M. Thornton Special Education Teacher Dacula MS 12 years in education 4 years in GCPS
Lori Thrower Administrative Assistant Phoenix HS 22 years in education ‚Ä®all in Gwinnett
Connie Tiller Health and PE Teacher Creekland MS 23.5 years in education all in GCPS
Lynn Tiller Teacher Camp Creek ES 25 years in education all in Gwinnett
Nita Tisdale Paraprofessional Buice Center 20 years in education all in GCPS
Debbie Toland Safety and Security Assistant School Improvement and Operations 25 years in education 23 years in Gwinnett
Ruth Tomlinson Principal Corley ES 28.5 years in education 23 years in GCPS
Eric Toppari Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lavetta Avonda Toppin School Nutrition Program Worker Radloff MS 15 years in education all in GCPS
Debby Torak Teacher Chattahoochee ES 29 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Robert Towns Surplus and Warehouse Expeditor Facilities and Operations 19 years in education all in GCPS
Jackie Tucker Instructional Clerk Duncan Creek ES 36 years in education 33 years in Gwinnett
Debbie C. Turner Homebound Instructor Oakland Meadow School 28 years in education all in GCPS
Jimmieann Turner Teacher Grace Snell MS 10 years in education 8 years in Gwinnett
Sandy Turner Local School Technology Coordinator Winn Holt ES 36 years in education 32 years in GCPS
Denise Vandament Teacher Ivy Creek ES 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Ed Varn Social Studies Teacher Northbrook MS 10.5 years in education ‚Ä®all in GCPS
Josie Verdi Science Teacher Trickum MS 29 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Viskocil School Nutrition Program Worker Puckett‚Äôs Mill ES 15 years in education all in GCPS
Leasa Wages Media Clerk ‚Ä®Gwinnett School of Mathematics Science and Technology 27.5 years in education, all in Gwinnett
Judi Walker Teacher Partee ES 32 years in education 5 years in GCPS
Cindy S. Wall Teacher Level Creek ES 30 years in education 20 years in Gwinnett
Judy S. Walts School Clerk I Twin Rivers MS 23 years in education all in GCPS
J. Deniece Watts Administrative Assistant Meadowcreek ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sarah Weaver Student Data Management Clerk Bay Creek MS 19 years in education all in GCPS
Susan E. Weber Special Education Teacher Central Gwinnett HS 20 years in education 14 years in Gwinnett
Angie Webster Student Data Management Clerk Jackson ES 18 years in education all in GCPS
Thelma O. Welham Special Education Teacher Rock Springs ES 31 years in education 7 years in Gwinnett
Carla Morgan Wells Coordinator Business and Finance 33 years in education 10 years in GCPS
Officer William Wellmaker Assistant Director of Safety and Security School Improvement and Operations 19 years in education all in Gwinnett
Karen Wesson School Administrative Clerk Starling ES 32.5 years in education all in GCPS
*Jon Weyher Director of Community Schools School Improvement and Operations 40 years in education 21 years in Gwinnett
Brevlyn Bates Whetstone Paraprofessional Benefield ES 14 years in education all in GCPS
Steven A. White Assistant Principal Walnut Grove ES 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Barbara Whiteside Student Data Management Clerk Freeman‚Äôs Mill ES 17 years in education all in GCPS
*Emily Wilkerson Facilities and Operations Assistant Facilities and Operations 42.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Leigh Pattillo Wilkinson Counselor Parkview HS 29 years in education all in GCPS
Beth Williams Early Intervention Teacher Rock Springs ES 18 years in education all in Gwinnett
Edmund Williams History Teacher Grayson HS 29 years in education 25 years in GCPS
Randy L. Williams Administrative Assistant Lovin ES 23 years in education all in Gwinnett
Sandra Williams Zone 076/06H Transportation Supervisor Transportation ‚Ä®27 years in education all in GCPS
Wendy Williams Special Education Teacher Taylor ES 17 years in education all in Gwinnett
Rhonda Willis Teacher Riverside ES 30 years in education all in GCPS
Agnes Wilson District Maintenance Technician Facilities and Operations ‚Ä®10 years in education all in Gwinnett
Bill Wilson Jr. Technology Support Technician III Information Management and Technology 23 years in education, 22.5 years in Gwinnett
Kate Wilson French Teacher Brookwood HS 31.5 years in education 24 years in GCPS
Laura Wilson Special Education Teacher Norton ES 16 years in education all in GCPS
Shannon Wilson Media Specialist Grayson HS 30 years in education 15 years in Gwinnett
Kerensa Wing Principal Collins Hill HS 32 years in education all in GCPS
Vickie Winkle School Nutrition Program Worker Annistown ES 27 years in education all in Gwinnett
Donna Winzeler Zone 07C Special Education Bus Manager Transportation 32 years in education all in GCPS
Anne Wombel Spanish Teacher Meadowcreek HS 37 years in education 17 years in Gwinnett
*Susan G. Wood Reading Recovery Teacher Cooper ES 46.6 years in education 32.5 years in GCPS
Terri Woods Student Data Management Clerk Gwin Oaks ES 31 years in education all in Gwinnett
Barbara Works Zone 07B Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 24.4 years in education all in GCPS
CC Wray Zone 064 Regular Education Bus Manager Transportation 8 years in education all in Gwinnett
Lydia Wright Teacher Brookwood ES 28 years in education 22 years in GCPS
Ellen Yanochik Mathematics Teacher Creekland MS 28 years in education 14.5 years in Gwinnett
Penelope Palmer Young Principal Arcado ES 30 years in education 27 years in GCPS
Rick Young STEM/STEAM Teacher Hull MS 20 years in education all in Gwinnett
Alma Zec Custodian Mountain View HS 11.5 years in education all in GCPS
Osman Zec Custodian Mountain View HS 12.5 years in education all in Gwinnett
Donna Zimmer Administrative Assistant I Gwinnett Foundation 20 years in education all in GCPS

