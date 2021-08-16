There were 502 COVID-19-related reports in Gwinnett County Public Schools alone this past Friday, including both confirmed and probable cases as well as close contacts with someone who has the disease.
Most of those reports — 449 to be exact — involve students while another 53 involve staff members. Those numbers include a total of 343 students and staff members who district officials were informed on Friday had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, as well as 136 confirmed cases of COVID and another 23 probable cases.
As of this weekend, GCPS had 1,343 active COVID-19 cases in the district's schools, although the district considers someone who has been in close contact with someone who has the disease but has not yet tested positive themselves to be a case alongside the confirmed and probable cases.
That number is down from the 1,455 active cases the district said it had in a report released Friday morning.
The reason for the decrease is that GCPS had 81 fewer active close contacts, 29 fewer active confirmed cases and two fewer active probable cases in the schools, according to the numbers released on Monday.
The district had been including students whose parents had informed district officials, before the school year began, that their children had tested positive for COVID in reports at the start of the school year.
In all, there are currently 456 active confirmed cases, 138 active probable cases and 749 active close contacts reports in the district's schools.
There are 17 active cases reported in district offices, including 12 confirmed cases and three close contacts in the facilities and operations division as of the report released on Monday.
Two schools that are seeing high numbers of active confirmed cases, probable cases and close contacts are Archer and Mountain View High Schools. Archer has 12 active confirmed cases as well as 10 probable cases and 15 close contacts. Mountain View has 10 active confirmed cases, four probable cases and six close contacts.
Other schools that have double digit numbers of active confirmed cases include:
Shiloh High School: 11 confirmed cases, three close contacts
McConnell Middle School: 11 confirmed cases, 10 close contacts
Harbins Elementary School: 11 confirmed cases, six probable cases, 20 close contacts
Brookwood High School: 10 confirmed cases, 10 close contacts
Berkmar High School: 10 confirmed cases, one probable case, one close contact
Benefield Elementary School: 10 confirmed cases, two close contacts
The schools that have the highest number of active close contacts are Duncan Creek and Trip elementary schools, which each have 26 close contacts reports.
Trip only has four active confirmed cases while Duncan Creek has eight active confirmed cases.
