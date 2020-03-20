The Gwinnett County Police Department said Friday that it will be temporarily closing its precinct lobbies to the public.
Beginning Monday, the lobbies at each precinct and the Annex Building will close temporarily. The precinct lobbies reopened last year for visitors to pick up copies of incident and accident reports and to obtain criminal histories.
The Gwinnett County Police Department Records Unit at Headquarters at 770 Hi Hope Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville will remain open.
Police said headquarters hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays.
Police did not say when the precincts would re-open.
Incident and accident reports requests can also be submitted at the following links:
• Incident Reports: https://bit.ly/GCPDIncidentReports
• Accident Reports: https://buycrash.com/
