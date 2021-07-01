David S. Lipscomb of the Law Office of David S. Lipscomb and W. Charles “Chuck” Ross of Powell & Edwards, P.C., both of Lawrenceville, have been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Lipscomb was also re-elected to the State Bar Executive Committee, continuing his 22 years of service in that capacity. The Board of Governors of the State Bar elects six of its members to serve on the Executive Committee with the organization’s officers. The Executive Committee meets monthly and exercises the power of the Board of Governors when the board is not in session.
Lipscomb will continue to serve in the Gwinnett Judicial Circuit, Post 1 seat on the Board of Governors, representing Gwinnett County. He earned his law degree from the Woodrow Wilson College of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1976. He focuses his law practice on family law, contested wills, personal injury cases and other civil litigation. He is a past president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association.
Ross will continue to serve in the Post 3 seat from the Gwinnett Circuit. He is an Ohio Northern University Law School graduate and joined the State Bar in 1996. His law practice is focused on complex litigation related to technology and data privacy, as well as municipal representation, zoning actions, government investigations and white-collar defense. He is a former Gwinnett County assistant district attorney, a past president of the Gwinnett County Bar Association and past chair of the State Bar’s Technology Law Section.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
