There was a time when Jongwon Lee did not see a need to speak up for the needs of the Korean community in Gwinnett County.
But, then the shootings at two Asian-owned businesses in metro Atlanta occurred on March 16, 2021. Six of the eight people killed on that day were Asian-American woman.
That was a wake-up call, Lee said.
"Koreans are a very hard-working people," Lee said. "They believed (if you) work very hard, get up early and work late and pay taxes and do your duty, then you can come here and you will be accepted, but we realized this is not true.
"We need more. We need to let our voice (be heard). Even though we did nothing wrong, there is somebody targeting us within our region."
The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate held a ceremony Wednesday night — the one-year anniversary of the shootings — at the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta's Cultural Center in Norcross to remember the lives of the victims.
Each table at the event had eight battery-powered candles on them, one for each victim of the shootings. Officials also placed flowers in honor of the victims between two wreaths during a moment of silence.
But, the event was also an opportunity to call for changes in policies and the way in which Asian-Americans are viewed and treated.
"The fact is no matter how much time passes, there is a grief and a sense of injustice that will not fade," said State Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek. "These are lives that were taken from us too soon. These were people who were deeply loved and needed, and whose stories embodied a vibrant picture of the America who we who grew up in the immigrant community know well.
"Their lives were stories of work and hope, of striving and dreams and building a history in a country they came to call home. On this one-year anniversary, many will remember them for how they died, but they should be remembered for how they lived."
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a rise in reports of discrimination against Asian-Americans from people who blamed them for disease. Those attitudes against the Asian-American community were due to the fact that the disease first appeared in China before spreading around the world.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Ga., and state Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, talked to the attendees about the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was signed into law last year and is designed to combat hate crimes committed against Asian-Americans.
"This legislation requires the attorney general to expedite the review of alleged COVID-19 hate crimes and provide grants to state and local law enforcement agencies to improve the reporting of hate crimes data," Bourdeaux said.
Park said the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community must persevere and have faith that it can overcome prejudices thrown its way.
"Much needs to be done as violence driven by fear and hatred continue against our community," Park said.
"We live in difficult and uncertain times. From a pandemic that's claimed the lives of more than 6 million people around the world, which we have been scapegoated for, to economic hardships and socio-political instability that drive the rise of autocracy at home and abroad, we must be clear-eyed about the ongoing dangers we face today and respond not in kind with fear or hate, but we must respond with hope and with love."
The Atlanta Korean American Committee Against Asian Hate has taken steps over the last year to raise awareness of the Asian-American community and its multitude of cultures in Gwinnett County over the last year. One of those steps has been to push for the teaching of more Asian and Asian-American history in schools.
"We have our own history and our own story," Lee said. "Learning history is just the beginning of understanding each other, so that is reason we are trying to include Asian history in (the) K-12 curriculum."
State Rep. Pedro Marin, D-Duluth, said the Asian-American and Pacific Islander community must also be unafraid to make its voice her in various ways as well, including in the political arena. There are currently only five state legislators in Georgia who are members of the AAPI community, including Au and Park.
And, three of the five AAPI state legislators are from Gwinnett County.
"We will do whatever it takes to end this cycle," Marin said. "Asian hate will be fought in the streets, in the ballot box and the courthouse. Black hate will be fought in the streets, in the ballot box (and) in courthouse. Latino hate will be fought in the streets, in the ballot box and in the courthouse. All hate will be fought in the streets, in the ballot box and in the courthouse.
"We are as much a part of Georgia as anyone else. This is our home. This is where our families reside. This is where our business exists. We love this state even if, at times, it doesn't reciprocate similar feelings."
