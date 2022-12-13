Gwinnett County commissioners took a step toward turning the Maguire-Livsey House in southern Gwinnett into a place where residents can learn about the history of a predominantly African-American community on Tuesday.
The commissioners approved a contract to hire Lord Aeck Sargent at a cost of $514,521 to oversee work on the rehabilitation of the house to turn it into a county-run historical education site.
The contract is only for the design consultation as well as administration over the rehabilitation-related construction work on the Maguire-Livsey House, which is also called “The Big House.” It is not for any actual construction work.
“This contract will provide consultation for Gwinnett County to proceed with the rehabilitation of the Big House as a (construction management) at risk delivery method,” Gwinnett County Community Services Project Administration Director Glenn Boorman said in a letter to commissioners.
“To facilitate that process, the county has engaged (Lord Aeck Sargent) to develop the preservation approach and technical design resulting in the production of construction documents. Concurrent with that effort, LAS will develop a two-part CM at Risk request for qualifications/request for proposal to selected a qualified contractor for this important historic resource.”
The county has been planning for years to turn the Maguire-Livsey House, which is on Anderson-Livsey Road, into historical education site, similar to what has been done at other sites, such as McDaniel Farm, the Lawrenceville Female Seminary, Freeman’s Mill, Chester Williams House, the Isaac Adair House and the Yellow River Post Office property. The county purchased the house from the Livsey family in 2017.
The house is an important part of county history for two reasons. For starters, it is one of the oldest homes in the county, having been built in the 1820s — shortly after Gwinnett county itself was formed — by Thomas Maguire, who was a one-time state legislator.
The Maguire family owned the home at the heart of a nearly 1,000-acre plantation, for years.
But, the part of the house’s history that is expected to get the most attention from county officials as they use the property for historical tours will be its later ownership by the Livsey family, which is a prominent African-American family in south Gwinnett that has served as leaders in the Promised Land community for decades.
The Gwinnett County Historical Society had pushed for decades to ensure the house was preserved because of its historical significance.
“Beginning around 1886, following Maguire’s death, he property was subdivided and he Big House rented out,” Boorman said in his letter to commissioners.
“In 1926, the property that included the Big House was purchased by the Livsey family and remained in their ownership until Gwinnett County purchased the property.”
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.