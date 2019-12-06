Gwinnett Technical College President D. Glen Cannon summarized the optimism he and his counterpart at Georgia Gwinnett College share as they see enrollment numbers soar.
Cannon pointed to the fact that Gwinnett Tech has seen a 37% increase in enrollment since fall 2015. The North Fulton campus, which opened three years ago, is already impacting the school’s reach.
“We are one college and responsible for North Fulton and all of Gwinnett County,” Cannon said. “With that comes a lot of expectations and opportunities. … We’re in the land of milk and honey.”
Times are good for Gwinnett County’s two largest higher education institutions. Gwinnett Tech’s new programs are flourishing and Georgia Gwinnett College’s enrollment is the highest among the University System of Georgia’s state colleges at 12,831. The steadily increasing enrollment numbers are partially attributed to GGC’s ability to consistently provide affordable tuition that fits budgets of adults returning to school or high school graduates who lack consistent financial support.
GGC president Jann Joseph, in her first presentation to state legislators since coming to the college in July, said 75% of GGC’s enrollment is from Gwinnett County.
“The reality is, we are growing and people are coming from outside the county to recruit our students,” Joseph said. “We’re going to need to be competitive.”
GGC said this year its flat tuition rate for in-state students taking 15 credit hours or more was $2,009. That rate helps make GGC competitive for Gwinnett County students interested in enrolling in research universities or traveling out-of-state.
Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, is a member of the state house Higher Education Committee. He said institutions like Gwinnett Tech and GGC help fill an important gap in higher education for people seeking degrees who otherwise could not afford them. He said he’s encouraged by the optimistic tones of Gwinnett Tech and GGC’s presentations, but state legislation may be necessary to continue that prosperity.
“I would like to get a better sense of their job placement rate as well as the average amount of student debt that graduates have coming out,” Park said. “I think across the country, those are two primary concerns when it comes to higher education.”
Joseph mentioned GGC administration conducts exercises in which staff make “tough decisions” financially that ensures the school can offer that competitive tuition rate. For some in Gwinnett County, that rate is still not low enough. During his presentation, Cannon remarked that some of Gwinnett Tech’s students are pushed out after enrollment when they can’t afford the approximately $700 it costs to take three credit hours at the school.
“I think there definitely needs to be a focus trying to find additional sources of revenue, especially to fill in those small gaps that can make an enormous impact on folks’ lives,” Park said.
Park said he’s heard discussion of using potential taxes on revenue from casino gambling and sports betting to fund access to higher education. He said state legislators could do a better job during the 2020 legislative session at looking into debt forgiveness options.
“While the challenges are many, I’m still optimistic working with a lot of experienced and dedicated public servants at the count and the state level to address the challenges we’re facing,” Park said.
For now, at least, times are good for Gwinnett’s largest higher education institutions. Cannon boasted Gwinnett Tech’s 99.9% job placement rate in the 2019 academic year. Joseph said she plans to launch some branding campaigns to emphasize GGC’s merits as a four-year institution.
Don’t be surprised, she joked, if you see a GGC ad during a Georgia Bulldogs football game.
“We want to send a message of who we are and who our students are,” Joseph said.