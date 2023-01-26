Compost Connectors Program in Action at Gwinnett's Lovin Elementary School .png

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has longed teamed with the school system through the Green and Healthy Schools program, with 79 elementary, middle and high schools represented

 Photo: Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful

For more than four decades, the award-winning Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has worked on behalf of the community on a host of important initiatives, including public clean-up efforts, recycling opportunities, programs like Adopt-a-Road and Adopt-a-Stream, and the annual Bring One For The Chipper event.

Much of Clean & Beautiful’s efforts are highly visible to the public, but the agency’s work behind the scenes is equally impactful. One of those behind-the-scenes projects is a drive to encourage environmental stewardship in the youngest among us — Gwinnett County Public Schools students.