For more than four decades, the award-winning Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has worked on behalf of the community on a host of important initiatives, including public clean-up efforts, recycling opportunities, programs like Adopt-a-Road and Adopt-a-Stream, and the annual Bring One For The Chipper event.
Much of Clean & Beautiful’s efforts are highly visible to the public, but the agency’s work behind the scenes is equally impactful. One of those behind-the-scenes projects is a drive to encourage environmental stewardship in the youngest among us — Gwinnett County Public Schools students.
Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful has longed teamed with the school system through the Green and Healthy Schools program, with 79 elementary, middle and high schools represented. In an effort to expand its school-aged network, Clean & Beautiful will release a series of videos to illustrate the reach of the Green and Healthy Schools program and its impact on educators and students alike.
Green and Healthy Schools provide integrated environmental education that utilizes applications of Science AKS standards, problem-solving, civic skills and green career pathways. Engaging students in environmental problem-solving, applying for mini-grants for environmental education projects, connecting with community partners and experts and participating in events related to green-school programs are just a few of the benefits of the program.
Teaming with Green Shortz’s Tom Mills (who creates short videos about personal sustainability), Clean & Beautiful will roll out a host of videos showcasing various initiatives at a number of the county’s Green and Healthy Schools. The videos hit on three local enterprises — Food Waste Warriors, Plant It Forward and Compost Connectors — and will be used to inform the public about the Green and Healthy Schools partnership leading up to a March 30 summit between the Lawrenceville-based nonprofit and the school system.
The videos will have a permanent place on the Clean & Beautiful website and will be featured in a series of emails and social media posts.
“Not only do we show these initiatives in action, but each video is supported by personal testimony from educators who have a hand in the application of projects like leading their students in the planting and maintenance of pollinator gardens, the collection and reporting of food waste and the delivery of food waste to their school’s compost system,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director of Clean & Beautiful, in a news release.
“I am incredibly proud of the collaboration between our Green and Healthy Schools program manager Brenda McDaniel and Tom Mills in creating these videos and shining a well-deserved light on this very important program in our schools. We believe they will be instrumental in helping us grow our Green and Healthy Schools network. By growing our network, we can increase our impact on an up-and-coming generation of environmental stewards. That’s how meaningful change happens.”
For more information on the Green and Healthy Schools Program, visit www.GwinnettCB.org or call 770-822-5187. For more information about Tom Mills and Green Shortz, visit www.greenshortz.com.