While many events that would driven residents into local restaurants have been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, there is one way Gwinnettians can support their local eateries.
Explore Gwinnett said the annual Burgers and Brew Week will go on as planned, for the most part at least, this week. The only part of the annual celebration that has been postponed is the first-ever Burgers and Brews Battle that had been scheduled for March 21, but has been put off until a later, unspecified date.
But, there will still be plenty of opportunities for Gwinnett residents to try out some burgers at special prices this week.
"Burgers & Brews Week in Gwinnett will continue as usual with $7 premium burgers featured at (12) delicious restaurants throughout the county and we encourage you to participate if you’re able to," Explore Gwinnett officials said in an email this past week.
The 12 participating restaurants will each have a specialty burger to showcase this week, although one restaurant, ArtBar at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place will have two specialty burgers.
Only one restaurant that had originally been scheduled to participate in Burgers and Brews Week, Uncle Jack's Meat House, has pulled out of the promotion, Explore Gwinnett officials said.
"We were disappointed to have to postpone the burger battle, but if people feel comfortable going out to dinner this week, this is an excellent way to support local businesses during this challenging time," Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said.
The participating restaurants, which will have specialty burgers, include:
Local Republic
139 N Perry St. in Lawrenceville
Burger: the Celine Dijon, with fried cheese, honey dijonnaise, bacon jam, arugula and tomato on an onion roll
Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Lay Low
Universal Joint
181 W Pike St. in Lawrenceville
Burger: Rise and Dine, a 4 ounce Angus beef burger, candied bacon jam, maple mayo, over easy egg, cheddar cheese, and arugula placed perfectly between two toasted waffles
Beer Pairing: Slow Pour Breakfast Stout
Parma Tavern
3350 Buford Dr NE #200 in Buford
Burger: Lost in Paris, with fresh black angus, american cheese, green leaf lettuce, housemade pickles, garlic sesame sauce and crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun
Beer Pairing: Creature Comforts Tropicalia
1910 Public House
107 Main St. NW in Lilburn
Burger: The Italian Stallion, an Italian burger patty, smoked provolone, caramelized onions and grilled peppers, Genoa salami and pesto mayo on a Ciabatta roll
Beer Pairing: Slow Pour Lager Jammin
Ten Bistro
5005 Peachtree Pkwy #820 in Peachtree Corners
Burger: The Green Goat, a Fried Green tomato, goat cheese, gastrique onions, honey drizzle, burger patty on a Brioche bun
Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale
McCray's Tavern on the Square
100 N Perry St. in Lawrenceville
Burger: Three Little Piggies, with fresh ground pork patty, seasoned with fried pork rinds and chef's secret seasoning, maple pepper pork belly bacon and topped with fried pork rinds and apple slaw
Beer Pairing: TBA
ArtBar at Sonesta Gwinnett Place (two burgers and beer pairings)
1775 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth
Burger No.1: Beer and Cheese Burger, a half pound burger (house blend), spicy beer cheese, crispy bacon, fried dill pickle and arugula on a brioche bun
Beer Pairing: New Realm Euphonia Pilsner
Burger No. 2: Impossible Burger, a plant based “beef” burger, sliced avocado, brie cheese, grilled tomato, crisp lettuce and, house made pickle on a brioche bun
Beer Pairing: Scofflaw Basement IPA
Parkside District
909 Parkside Walk Lane in Lawrenceville
Burger: Korean BBQ Burger, a grilled Korean marinated beef patty, soy sesame glaze, cucumber kim chi, kewpie mayo, slaw, melted provolone and crispy shallots on a toasted brioche bun
Beer Pairing: TBA
La Belle Vie
1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Suite 150 in Suwanee
Burger: The Frenchie, a red wine braised short rib smothered with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese, topped with a burgundy BBQ glaze, Dijon aioli, arugula and onion ring on a ciabatta bun
Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Draft Kilt Scotch Ale
The Crossing
40 S Peachtree St. in Norcross
Burger: Cuban Inspired Steak Frites Burger, which is a blend of ground chuck, brisket, shortrib, pork, chorizo, and other ground vegetables and seasonings, topped with fried shoestring potatoes and a home-made tomato remoulade
Beer Pairing: Stella Artois
Farm Burger
5170 Town Center Boulevard Suite 410 in Peachtree Corners
Burger: Dynamic Duo Burger, which is a unique patty that is 50% beef and 50% bacon grind from White Oak Pastures and topped with caramelized onions and peppers, and beer cheese made with Mexican Empire Vienna Lager. Sub a gluten free bun for an additional $1.49.
Beer Pairing: Anderby Brewing Helen Pilsner
Firebird Wood Fired Grill
5215 Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners
Burger: Honey Whiskey BBQ Burger, which is a wood grilled patty, with Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, ranch rings and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Fries included.
Beer Pairing: TBA
