While many events that would driven residents into local restaurants have been called off because of the coronavirus outbreak, there is one way Gwinnettians can support their local eateries.

Explore Gwinnett said the annual Burgers and Brew Week will go on as planned, for the most part at least, this week. The only part of the annual celebration that has been postponed is the first-ever Burgers and Brews Battle that had been scheduled for March 21, but has been put off until a later, unspecified date.

But, there will still be plenty of opportunities for Gwinnett residents to try out some burgers at special prices this week.

"Burgers & Brews Week in Gwinnett will continue as usual with $7 premium burgers featured at (12) delicious restaurants throughout the county and we encourage you to participate if you’re able to," Explore Gwinnett officials said in an email this past week.

The 12 participating restaurants will each have a specialty burger to showcase this week, although one restaurant, ArtBar at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place will have two specialty burgers.

Only one restaurant that had originally been scheduled to participate in Burgers and Brews Week, Uncle Jack's Meat House, has pulled out of the promotion, Explore Gwinnett officials said.

"We were disappointed to have to postpone the burger battle, but if people feel comfortable going out to dinner this week, this is an excellent way to support local businesses during this challenging time," Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said.

The participating restaurants, which will have specialty burgers, include:

Local Republic

139 N Perry St. in Lawrenceville

Burger: the Celine Dijon, with fried cheese, honey dijonnaise, bacon jam, arugula and tomato on an onion roll

Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Lay Low

Universal Joint

181 W Pike St. in Lawrenceville

Burger: Rise and Dine, a 4 ounce Angus beef burger, candied bacon jam, maple mayo, over easy egg, cheddar cheese, and arugula placed perfectly between two toasted waffles

Beer Pairing: Slow Pour Breakfast Stout

Parma Tavern

3350 Buford Dr NE #200 in Buford

Burger: Lost in Paris, with fresh black angus, american cheese, green leaf lettuce, housemade pickles, garlic sesame sauce and crispy onion straws on a pretzel bun

Beer Pairing: Creature Comforts Tropicalia

1910 Public House

107 Main St. NW in Lilburn

Burger: The Italian Stallion, an Italian burger patty, smoked provolone, caramelized onions and grilled peppers, Genoa salami and pesto mayo on a Ciabatta roll

Beer Pairing: Slow Pour Lager Jammin

Ten Bistro

5005 Peachtree Pkwy #820 in Peachtree Corners

Burger: The Green Goat, a Fried Green tomato, goat cheese, gastrique onions, honey drizzle, burger patty on a Brioche bun

Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Drafty Kilt Scotch Ale

McCray's Tavern on the Square

100 N Perry St. in Lawrenceville

Burger: Three Little Piggies, with fresh ground pork patty, seasoned with fried pork rinds and chef's secret seasoning, maple pepper pork belly bacon and topped with fried pork rinds and apple slaw

Beer Pairing: TBA

ArtBar at Sonesta Gwinnett Place (two burgers and beer pairings)

1775 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth

Burger No.1: Beer and Cheese Burger, a half pound burger (house blend), spicy beer cheese, crispy bacon, fried dill pickle and arugula on a brioche bun

Beer Pairing: New Realm Euphonia Pilsner

Burger No. 2: Impossible Burger, a plant based “beef” burger, sliced avocado, brie cheese, grilled tomato, crisp lettuce and, house made pickle on a brioche bun

Beer Pairing: Scofflaw Basement IPA

Parkside District

909 Parkside Walk Lane in Lawrenceville

Burger: Korean BBQ Burger, a grilled Korean marinated beef patty, soy sesame glaze, cucumber kim chi, kewpie mayo, slaw, melted provolone and crispy shallots on a toasted brioche bun

Beer Pairing: TBA

La Belle Vie

1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard Suite 150 in Suwanee

Burger: The Frenchie, a red wine braised short rib smothered with caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese, topped with a burgundy BBQ glaze, Dijon aioli, arugula and onion ring on a ciabatta bun

Beer Pairing: Monday Night Brewing Draft Kilt Scotch Ale

The Crossing

40 S Peachtree St. in Norcross

Burger: Cuban Inspired Steak Frites Burger, which is a blend of ground chuck, brisket, shortrib, pork, chorizo, and other ground vegetables and seasonings, topped with fried shoestring potatoes and a home-made tomato remoulade

Beer Pairing: Stella Artois

Farm Burger

5170 Town Center Boulevard Suite 410 in Peachtree Corners

Burger: Dynamic Duo Burger, which is a unique patty that is 50% beef and 50% bacon grind from White Oak Pastures and topped with caramelized onions and peppers, and beer cheese made with Mexican Empire Vienna Lager. Sub a gluten free bun for an additional $1.49.

Beer Pairing: Anderby Brewing Helen Pilsner

Firebird Wood Fired Grill

5215 Town Center Boulevard in Peachtree Corners

Burger: Honey Whiskey BBQ Burger, which is a wood grilled patty, with Tillamook sharp cheddar, applewood-smoked bacon, ranch rings and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey BBQ sauce on a brioche bun. Fries included.

Beer Pairing: TBA

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

