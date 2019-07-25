Gwinnett County Commission candidate Derrick Wilson has pushed back against comments a spokesman for Commissioner Tommy Hunter made comparing the candidate to a McDonald's Happy Meal earlier this week.
Wilson announced earlier this week that he had sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp's office asking the governor to remove Hunter from office because of several headline-grabbing incidents in recent years, including one where Hunter called U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., a "racist pig" on Facebook.
In response to the letter, Hunter's spokesman, Seth Weathers, told the Daily Post in a statement that Wilson "seems to be a few fries short of a Happy Meal."
Wilson, who is running for Hunter's seat in 2020, said he viewed Weathers' comment as being disrespectful. The candidate also used it as an example of why he felt a new commissioner for District 3, Hunter's district, should be elected.
"It just appears to me that the people of District 3 need a change," Wilson said. "I have learned that you are reflective of the company you keep. Mr. Weathers making the comment that I am 'a few fries short of a happy meal' provides further insight to the type of person Mr. Hunter is."