Shelter and office hours at Gwinnett Animal Welfare will be changing at the turn of the new year, Gwinnett Animal Welfare announced last week.
New hours for adoptions are now noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The shelter is closed to the public on Sunday.
“The new schedule allows us to better care for the pets in the shelter while serving the residents of Gwinnett,” said Alan Davis, director of Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement. “We want to thank everyone who adopted, rescued, fostered, volunteered and supported Gwinnett Animal Welfare in 2019. We look forward to sharing more success stories of pets reunited with their families and finding forever homes in 2020.”
Office administration is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Road Operations are open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Animal receiving is by appointment only. The shelter encourages people to call 770-339-3200 for an appointment.
The shelter will be closed Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day and will reopen with these new hours Jan. 2.