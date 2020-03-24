The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has announced plans to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic while instituting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local public health departments.

The shelter will remain open during its regular operating hours to provide shelter and find homes for surrendered, lost or stray animals.

The shelter is working within the recommendations of the CDC and the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners to provide a safe environment.

Gwinnett Animal Shelter will only allow 10 visitors at a time into the shelter while other visitors wait in their cars or on the shelter property, maintaining appropriate social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

Rescues and approved fosters must call ahead for an appointment with shelter staff.

All meetings of the Gwinnett Animal Advisory Council have been canceled until further notice.

Gwinnett Animal Welfare Manager Alan Davis said the shelter is following CDC guidelines while continuing normal operations. He said visitors have been following new protocols and the shelters has not grown crowded with animals since the response to the pandemic has grown more serious.

While people work from home and socially isolate for the foreseeable future, Davis said providing a shelter pet a home could also provide a pick-me up.

"If people are now working from home, adopting a new pet is a great idea as they will have time to spend with their new pet and have companionship," he said.

Shelter hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can look at a list of adoptable animals from Gwinnett Animal Welfare online.

