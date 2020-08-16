The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter was recently given a $10,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to help reduce shelter intake and help place animals in their forever homes.

To reduce the number of pets surrendered, the grant funds will support vaccinations, spay/neuter services, microchipping, and educational assistance that encourages owners to keep their pets, county officials said. The division will begin offering these services at public events once they can be performed safely. According to the county, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement plans to use the funds to decrease intake numbers by 20 percent in 2020 and 2021.

According to the county, Gwinnett Animal Welfare and Enforcement received 7,384 animals in 2019. Alan Davis, Animal Welfare and Enforcement Division director, said the grant money will provide a significant boost to their Animal Welfare Targeted Intake Prevention and Pets for Life outreach programs in Snellville, Lawrenceville and Norcross.

“We’re grateful for the Petco Foundation’s support, which will enable us to help families get the resources they need to keep their pet,” Davis said. “We anticipate that providing these basic veterinary resources and services to those who might not otherwise have access will create a healthier environment for pets and families and reduce the number of calls and intakes.”

The shelter is currently open with limited visitors during regular business hours. For more information about Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement, including available pets, adoption specials and events, go to GwinnettAnimalWelfare.com.