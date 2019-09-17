Mitsubishi Electric celebrated the groundbreaking of a new facility for special needs students in August as part of its partnership with Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett.
The groundbreaking of the school's new campus on Aug. 27 was held at the site of the new campus at 660 Davis Road in Lawrenceville. In 2017, the board members of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, voted unanimously to make the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett the primary charity recipient of the funds raised through the annual event. The Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett has received more than $158,000 from the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, and Mitsubishi Electric donated HVAC equipment that will go into the schools’ new facilities.
The groundbreaking marks the beginning of the second of four developmental phases for the new campus, which includes construction of a new building. When complete, the building will include seven classrooms, two therapy rooms, staff offices, a cafeteria and reception area. The school's capacity will increase by more than 50%.
“We’re beyond thrilled to witness a new beginning for the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett,” Mark Kuntz, CEO for Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US, said. “We’ve been huge supporters for quite some time and are pleased to help the organization move into an all-new facility that will better support the needs of the students and the dedicated staff that serve them.”